Looking for Weed for Sale Online? Shop Premium Products at Black Tie

Award-Winning Strains

Black Tie CBD has built its reputation on exceptional strains, including its award-winning Fruity Loops, which took first place in the High Times Hemp Cup for the Best Legal Psychoactive Flower. Similarly, its Jealousy strain, known for its balanced effects and citrusy notes, earned recognition at the Oregon Growers Cup.

These accolades reflect Black Tie’s dedication to quality, ensuring each product delivers unparalleled potency and flavor.

Diverse Selection of THCA Flowers

Black Tie CBD offers a broad range of strains to cater to different preferences:

Fruity Loops : Sweet and fruity with a balanced effect profile, this strain is a top choice for connoisseurs.

Gary Payton : Known for its bold flavor and smooth finish, it is perfect for seasoned users.

Jealousy : A hybrid that blends sweet and sour citrus flavors, ideal for any time of day.

Strawberry Strudel : A sativa-dominant flower with hints of strawberry and vanilla, offering an uplifting effect.

Popcorn Buds (THCA Smalls): Smaller buds that pack the same potency as larger flowers, offering exceptional value.

Pre-Rolled Bluntz and Joints

Black Tie CBD’s THCA Pre-Rolled Bluntz and Hemp Pre-Rolls are perfect for those who prefer convenience. These ready-to-use options eliminate the hassle of rolling and ensure consistent quality with every use. Popular options include: