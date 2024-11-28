Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Set to Announce Engagement to Families' During Secret Joint Thanksgiving Celebration
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to announce their engagement during a big family Thanksgiving celebration, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple have arranged for both sets of families to attend the bash, in order to ensure nobody is left out.
Swift has invited Kelce's side of the family to Nashville, where the superstar intends to spend part of her week off from her multi-billion-dollar Eras tour, with just one weekend of shows left in Vancouver from December 6 to 8.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration – Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married.
"They want to put all the gossip about their relationship status to bed once and for all and they want a wedding to happen in June, which will mark the two-year anniversary of when they first got together."
Kelce, 35, is expected to head back to Missouri on Thursday night, to spend the night preparing for Kansas Chiefs' game against the Raiders at the Arrowhead Stadium.
Swift, 34, has been "super emotional" as she approaches the final nights of her Eras Tour, and has been "leaning on" Kelce "more than ever."
With just three dates to go, Swift is struggling to accept the fact that it is drawing to a close because she doesn't know what she will do to "fill" her days in the aftermath.
But her close friends believe it is the perfect time for her to "start a family" with the NFL champ, who has been helping her through this difficult transition.
An insider said: "This tour has been her life and the people on the tour have been her family and as it draws to a close, she has been super emotional – leaning on Travis and her family more than ever.
"She is such a busy body. She knows she must just take some time to enjoy her successes, but she really doesn’t know what to do to fill her time aside from writing songs.
"Taylor cannot be bored and doesn’t really know what she is going to do with her time."
The source added that while Swift "has not discussed" becoming a mom recently, it's something she has talked about wanting in the past — and her loved ones believe it's the logical next step for her.
"Her friends believe that she should use this time to take things to the next level with Travis and that it is the perfect time to start a family of her own," they continued.
"She has had everything she has ever wanted and everyone who knows her believes she would make the best mom ever.
"Taylor has not discussed this with them but has talked about wanting a family in the past."
The emotional toll of finally wrapping up the $1billion tour was evident on Saturday night when the Cruel Summer singer broke down in tears while performing at Toronto's Rogers Centre.
She was overcome with emotion as she talked to the audience at the sold-out show after she received a standing ovation for her performance of Champagne Problem
