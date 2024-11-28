Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Set to Announce Engagement to Families' During Secret Joint Thanksgiving Celebration

Swift has invited Kelce's side of the family to Nashville, where the superstar intends to spend part of her week off from her multi-billion-dollar Eras tour, with just one weekend of shows left in Vancouver from December 6 to 8.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration – Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married.

"They want to put all the gossip about their relationship status to bed once and for all and they want a wedding to happen in June, which will mark the two-year anniversary of when they first got together."