Kamala's 'Drink Problem': Doctors Ask Whether Flop Wannabe Prez Hit Bottle to Drown Sorrows Before Releasing Barmy Video Message
Kamala Harris has sparked theories she had consumed alcohol before delivering her Thanksgiving message.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Vice President's video, which first aired on the Democrats official X page, has been heavily scrutinised by doctors to determine whether, as claimed, she had been drinking pre-record.
And some social media users have gone as far to suggest Harris has been drowning her sorrows following her election loss to Donald Trump, 78.
Harris appeared bleary-eyed and slurred her words through the bizarre speech, sparking a torrent of memes on social media.
The video was released days before Thanksgiving as Harris, 60, holed up in California for the holiday, is seen telling campaign staff they still "had the same power" and thanked her supporters.
Dr Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist who has worked with alcoholics, said after viewing the video she couldn't rule out Harris was under the influence.
She pointed to the VP's half-closed eyes, slightly slurred speech and over-emphasized hand movements, saying they were all signs she may have had something to drink.
Dr Stuart Fishcer, an emergency medicine doctor in New York City, added that her head movements also suggested she had consumed alcohol.
The experts said other factors such as embarrassment over losing, or exhaustion could also be at play, although they pointed out that it was now 22 days since the election.
They also raised the possibility her body language could have been the result of side effects from an undisclosed medication the VP is taking. They used sleeping pills as an example.
Separately, body language experts believe her bizarre demeanor was an attempt to come across likeable and express honest human emotion.
Harris was at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday afternoon — following a six-day R&R vacation to Hawaii.
Dr Fischer said: "She's not royally drunk, but that's definitely the right word (tipsy).
"She has slightly slurred speech and there was also this head movement, a kind of bobbing movement like you are calmed down by an intoxicant but you still have to give a serious speech.
"I don't think this is exhaustion or anything else, no, this is not merely days later, this is days and days after the election."
Dr Fischer pointed out Harris took long pauses during which she closed her eyes.
He said this struck him as unusual because a standard blink should only last between 100 to 150 milliseconds.
When intoxicated, people tend to blink less because alcohol acts as a depressant, slowing down nervous system activity, including the natural reflex to blink.
The doctors also highlighted the moment Harris held her hands to her chest for six seconds and then leaned back in her chair.
Both doctors said these slow and delayed movements, as well as the more relaxed positioning of her hands, were signs that she may have been drinking.
At another point, she also appears to slur her speech when she says: "I just have to remind you... (two second pause)... don't you ever let anybody take your power from you."
And again, when she says, "And you have the same purpose... (one second pause)... that you did... (three second pause)... and you have the same... (two second pause)... ability... (one second pause)... to engage and inspire."
Dr Lieberman said: "There are many videos online that are photoshopped to make her look worse (more drunk), but even the way she looks in the non-photoshopped videos shows evidence of being drunk.
"When you are drunk, you are less inhibited, and that is what we are seeing here."
