EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair's Dying Days — 'Cruel Intentions' Actress 'Putting Brave face on MS Battle' After Declaring She's 'Much Happier' Since Illness

Multiple Sclerosis victim Selma Blair continues to put a brave face on the debilitating and life-threatening condition which she used to suppress by downing herself in vats of booze.

The 52-year-old Cruel Intentions actress was diagnosed with the illness that can affect the brain and spinal cord in 2018 but now she's back at work, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brave Blair walked the red carpet at Elle's recent Women in Hollywood 2024 event without a walking cane or service dog that had been by her side in past years.