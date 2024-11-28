Hillary Clinton, 77, Sparks Wave of Speculation She's Set to Run for President in 2028 After Social Media Announcement

The event — the 20th anniversary of the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansa — is planned for the afternoon on December 7 and will include speeches from the powerful couple regarding their past political and philanthropic work.

A press release announcing the event stated: "The Clintons will share reflections on the noble and important work of public service – from securing peace, prosperity, and progress during the Clinton administration to uplifting millions of people through the work of the Clinton Foundation."