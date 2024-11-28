Hillary Clinton, 77, Sparks Wave of Speculation She's Set to Run for President in 2028 After Social Media Announcement
Hillary Clinton has sparked speculation she’s set to run for President in 2028.
RadarOnline.com can reveal rumors were born from a recently announced speaking event which will see Clinton appear alongside husband and ex-President, Bill, 78.
The event — the 20th anniversary of the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansa — is planned for the afternoon on December 7 and will include speeches from the powerful couple regarding their past political and philanthropic work.
A press release announcing the event stated: "The Clintons will share reflections on the noble and important work of public service – from securing peace, prosperity, and progress during the Clinton administration to uplifting millions of people through the work of the Clinton Foundation."
Online theories began swirling shortly after the announcement was made about whether it could serve as a launching point for Clinton's future political ambitions.
"SHE'S RUNNING!" Jason Miller, a senior advisor to Donald Trump, wrote on X with a link to a story highlighting the event.
Responding to the influential advisor's post, many X users expressed both dismay and excitement at the prospect that Clinton, 77, may run in 2028.
"Please… PLEASE run," conservative commentator Kevin Smith replied.
"Please God let it be so," another user posted.
Others were horrified Clinton could run again at 81 years old.
"At 81, I don't think so," one X user wrote.
"I long for the day when HRC is no longer in the political discourse," wrote another
For her part, Hillary has said she does not plan on running for president ever again.
When pressed by CBS News host Norah O'Donnell if she would run again in 2022, Clinton shot back in the negative.
"No, no," Clinton replied quickly at the time.
Curiosity over Clinton's potential 2028 bid comes just after it was reported Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, has told close aides she wants to keep her political options open.
Those options include running again for president in 2028 or running for governor in her home state California in 2026.
"I am staying in the fight," Harris has reportedly told confidants on calls.
A top aide close to Harris disclosed the Vice President has time to make up her mind.
"She doesn't have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months.
"The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships."
Current Gov. Gavin Newsom will be term-limited and unable to run again in the Golden State come 2026, though he is also thought to have Oval Office-sized aspirations.
Popular prediction market site Kalshi, however, does not even have Clinton listed among those listed to win the 2028 Democratic nomination.
