EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio 'Sticking to Wild Ways' as he Has 'No Intention' of Marrying 26-Year-Old Model Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio is said to be sticking to his notorious “25-and-under” dating rule, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar-winner, who celebrated turning 50 on 11 November, made headlines this week when fans spread gossip he had ditched his infamous policy of only seeing women at least half his age by popping the question to 26-year-old Vittoria Ceretti.
But a source has now brushed off the gossip, saying: “This is nonsense – no-one can get Leo down the aisle.”
The insider added DiCaprio’s idols are famous eternal Hollywood bachelors Jack Nicholson, 87, and 84-year-old Al Pacino.
They said: “Leo loves Jack and Al, and they have both been very vocal about how they hate the idea of marriage and being tied down by women.
“It’s one of the reasons he loves them, and he isn’t afraid of the thought of turning out exactly like them – flabby and alone after years of womanising.
“He has a twisted sense of humor and thinks their approach to women is funny.
“Vittoria and no other woman has any chance of snagging him as a husband.”
The source added engagement talk “comes up every month” about DiCaprio, and said it is “never true”.
Engagement rumours previously swirled around the A-lister in March, when Ceretti was seen wearing a new ring on her left hand.
She showed off the band when she and the actor were having lunch at Mexican restaurant Yuca’s in Los Angeles.
The couple first sparked dating rumours in the summer of 2023, when they were spotted on the dance floor at a club on party island Ibiza.
- DiCaprio 'Still Wild' at 50: Despite Oscar-Winner Breaking 'Leo’s Law' By Dating Model Aged Over 25 Pals Insist There's No Chance He's Going to Grow Up
- Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Sends Fans Wild With Rumors He's Finally Dropped Infamous '25-and-Under Rule' — By 'Getting Engaged' to 26-Year-Old Model
- Leonardo DiCaprio's 26-and-Below Dating 'Golden Rule' Back in Spotlight After He 'Spent Night With 33-Year-Old Singer Teyana Taylor'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
An insider said months after the sighting about how the pair appeared to be getting serious: “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.”
Despite DiCaprio’s apparent aversion to tying the knot, he and Ceretti are set to spend Thanksgiving together.
They spent last year’s holiday in London with the model’s family, and she has been seen bonding with the star’s mother Irmelin Indenbirken as well as his long-term actor best friend Tobey Maguire.
DiCaprio’s famous exes include models such as Camila Morrone, Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Nina Agdal.
After rumors spread he was engaged to Ceretti, fans shared their congratulations – and disbelief – online.
One shocked follower of the star said on X: “NAH MY DAWG FINALLY TIED DOWN???”
Another fan posted a gif of Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker blinking with her mouth agape in response to the claim –captioning it: “WHAAAAAAT?”
One post saw Ceretti mocked up as a fairy-tale heroine who had rescued DiCaprio, with the online user who posted it saying: “OMG SHE DID IT! SHE BROKE THE CURSE!!”
Another fan of the actor’s said online: “Oh my god??? He’s making a life-long commitment to someone over 25????”
Ceretti’s romance with DiCaprio came after a failed marriage to 36-year-old Italian DJ Matteo Milleri.
The couple were wed in January of 2020 in Ibiza, but the relationship reportedly went south two years later, and the pair announced they had separated in June 2023, a few months before she was linked to DiCaprio.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.