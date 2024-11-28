EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio 'Sticking to Wild Ways' as he Has 'No Intention' of Marrying 26-Year-Old Model Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio is said to be sticking to his notorious “25-and-under” dating rule, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar-winner, who celebrated turning 50 on 11 November, made headlines this week when fans spread gossip he had ditched his infamous policy of only seeing women at least half his age by popping the question to 26-year-old Vittoria Ceretti.

But a source has now brushed off the gossip, saying: “This is nonsense – no-one can get Leo down the aisle.”