Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Sends Fans Wild With Rumors He's Finally Dropped Infamous '25-and-Under Rule' — By Getting Engaged to 26-Year-Old Model Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio has sparked rumors he's got engaged to model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 50, who is considered one of Hollywood's most prolific batchelors, has gone against form by sticking with the Italian, 26, despite previously operating to a strict "25-and-Under rule".
And now it appears Ceretti could finally be the one who has tamed the womanizer, months after she fuelled further settling down rumors by being photographed wearing a ring on her engagement finger.
Engagement talk was ramped up courtesy of an email send to gossip website DeuxMoi, which fuelled excitement from fans on social media.
On X, fans applauded DiCaprio for allegedly getting engaged, while others couldn't believe he would ever settle down after years of swapping out top models.
"NAH MY DAWG FINALLY TIED DOWN???" wrote one shocked user while including an appropriate gif of DiCaprio clapping from The Wolf Of Wall Street.
Another person posted a gif of Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker blinking with her mouth agape, captioning it, "WHAAAAAAT."
One hilarious post treated Ceretti as if she was a fairy-tale heroine who had rescued DiCaprio.
"OMG SHE DID IT! SHE BROKE THE CURSE!!" they wrote, adding sobbing emojis.
Others couldn't believe the rumors after the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star's years of mostly dating women 25 and younger.
"Oh my god??? he's making a life long commitment to someone over 25????" wrote one X user.
Some fans joked the rumors were due to the actor finally turning 50 and deciding it was "finally time to settle down."
But others had a more sincere response to DiCaprio and Ceretti's alleged engagement.
One poster commented: "50 is a good age to settle down and start a family."
Ceretti, who was born near Milan, has been an in-demand model since making her debut at just 14.
Since then, the brunette beauty has walked the runway or led ad campaigns for many of the top fashion house, including Bulgari, Celine, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Versace.
She and DiCaprio were linked back in August of last year, when they were seen in video dancing and kissing at a club in Ibiza.
Her romance with the film superstar followed an earlier marriage to the Italian DJ Matteo Milleri.
The couple were wed in January of 2020 in Ibiza, but the relationship reportedly went south two years later, and the pair announced they had separated in June 2023, just a few months before she was linked to DiCaprio.
Prior to his relationship with Ceretti, the Titanic star was linked to a string of top models and actresses.
He was previously linked to Gigi Hadid, who also was another departure from his "25-and-Under" rule.
Prior to rumored on–off pairing, he was in a long-term relationship with the model-turned-actress Camila Morrone from 2017 to 2021.
Other beauties he has dated include Nina Agdal, Blake Lively, Bar Rafaeli and even Gisele Bündchen, whom he dated from 2000 to 2005, a year before she would begin dating her future ex-husband Tom Brady.
