EXCLUSIVE: 'Walking Skeleton' Sharon Osbourne 'Close to Death' After Ozempic Use Obliterated Digestive System' — 'She Can’t Eat or Put on Weight'
Sharon Osbourne triggered yet more health fears as she broke cover to stock up on Thanksgiving goodies but stunned shoppers with her "skeletal" appearance.
The music manager has shed at least 42lbs on the wonder slimming drug Ozempic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But pals fear the weight keeps dropping for her now tiny frame after she confessed that she's struggling to maintain a healthy balance after shedding so much flab.
She was dressed in a white black jacket, button white cardigan, and dark leather trousers, while her signature red locks were in the usual blow-dried, cropped style as she shopped at Bristol Farms in L.A.
The reality TV star looked in good spirits as she wandered around the store and filled up her car with goods including panettone, a baguette, custard and jam.
But her appearance was the most striking aspect of her shopping trip.
One eye-witness told us: "She's going to be close to death if she carries losing the weight. It is simply not healthy. The poor woman looks in freefall. She was like a walking skeleton."
A pal told us: "Ozempic has wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back. She simply can't put the weight back on that she needs to regain a healthy look. It just shows the dangers of these 'quick fix' cures. They are not good for the body. Her weight is on an irreversible downward spiral."
After living her whole life in the spotlight, the TV personality has undergone a range of procedures over the years including a gastric band, full facelifts, tummy tuck, an eyelift, breast implants, abdominoplasty, and Botox.
Osbourne, 72, has spoken openly about her past surgeries and she shocked the public last December after losing the 42lbs on wonder drug Ozempic.
Even though she was initially thrilled with the results when she first started taking the drug in December 2022, friends have revealed the star now fears she has gone too far, despite confirming last November that she had been off the drug "a while now".
Although she has tried to consume high-calorie foods, Osbourne has not regained any of the weight she lost from taking the drug and has been left "frustrated" at the results.
She has admitted that she needs to "put weight back on" after the Ozempic loss.
Recalling the moment that she told herself she needed to stop losing weight after taking the drug, she told a magazine: "I started using it in November last year. I was 142lb when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous.
"The nausea went away, but once you’re on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It’s not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.
"I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilized. I went down to about 97lb and it was like, 'Oh no'. I needed to put some weight back on'.
"The doctors can't figure it out But I think it's just because I'm getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off."
According to the Ozempic website, using the drug can have uncomfortable side effects that include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation.
Speaking about her experience with the drug, Osbourne previously said: "I started on Ozempic last December and I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy.
"You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 lbs. and I can’t afford to lose any more."
Three years prior Osbourne — wife of Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne — talked about a facelift gone awry, which left her with an uneven face and looking like a "cyclops".
The music mogul described the five-hour surgery ordeal as the "worst thing she ever did".
While sharing her experience with The Times Magazine she said: "I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."
