EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck ‘Set to Reunite With Ex Jennifer Garner for Thanksgiving to Comfort Her Over Beloved Family Dog’s Death’

She said: “It is hard to know how to write this – it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing.”

Garner added in her post her family had started to notice signs last week things weren’t right with Birdie when the “renowned foodie” who “never missed a meal” stopped eating.

They took her to the vet and the actress said they “were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life”.

Garner added about how she was told Birdie hung on to say goodbye to her eldest daughter Violet, 18, before she passed away.

She said: “The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college. And we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog.”

Garner added Birdie loved to read and in a carousel of images in tribute to her pet there was a video of her lounging on the sofa as the actress read William Steig’s ‘Pete’s a Pizza’ – with both of them wearing glasses in the shot.