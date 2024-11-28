EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck ‘Set to Reunite With Ex Jennifer Garner for Thanksgiving to Comfort Her Over Beloved Family Dog’s Death’
Jennifer Garner is mourning the death of her dog Birdie – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her tears over the pooch are set to spark a Thanksgiving reunion between her and her ex Ben Affleck.
The Deadpool and Wolverine actress, 52, announced the death of her beloved nine-year-old golden retriever on Instagram a day before the holiday.
She said: “It is hard to know how to write this – it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing.”
Garner added in her post her family had started to notice signs last week things weren’t right with Birdie when the “renowned foodie” who “never missed a meal” stopped eating.
They took her to the vet and the actress said they “were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life”.
Garner added about how she was told Birdie hung on to say goodbye to her eldest daughter Violet, 18, before she passed away.
She said: “The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college. And we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog.”
Garner added Birdie loved to read and in a carousel of images in tribute to her pet there was a video of her lounging on the sofa as the actress read William Steig’s ‘Pete’s a Pizza’ – with both of them wearing glasses in the shot.
The star concluded her tribute with the words: “She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl.
“It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie. (Paw print emojis.)”
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Jennifer’s grief is profound and Ben has said he will be more than happy to spend time with her over Thanksgiving. “Birdie’s death means the holiday will be like old times for the couple, and a lot of their friends want them to get back together.
“Jennifer leads a really wholesome life that was always good for Ben amid his sobriety battle, and their pals think it would do him the world of good to get back with her.”
Another source said Affleck is taking a break from filming his latest project to celebrate Thanksgiving with his children.
Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018, but our source said she finds Affleck and the idea of having her old family around her "comforting" as they all have memories of Birdie.
Our source warned: "Jen is in danger of alienating John by spending time with Ben over the holiday, but she is so upset about the loss of her dog, she doesn't care."
The Oscar-winner, 52, is in the midst of shooting his upcoming crime thriller movie ‘RIP’ with his long-time friend and business partner Matt Damon, 54, and before the death of his ex’s dog was set to spend the holiday as a singleton after splitting from his wife Jennifer Lopez, 55, in August following the singer’s divorce filing.
A source has now said about the father-of-three’s Thanksgiving plan: “Ben is going to go and comfort Jen as he knows how much that dog meant to her. “It’s going to be a proper family reunion.”
Affleck has three children with his 52-year-old actress ex-wife Jennifer– Violet, who is set to turn 19 on 1 December, as well as Seraphina, 15, and 12-year-old boy Samuel.
His ex Lopez is a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with his 56-year-old former husband Marc Anthony.
The actress is said to still be “especially close” to Ben’s children.
But a source said Affleck has “not been in touch with her kids”.
The pair have not yet finalized their divorce and rumours are rife about how they will split their showbiz fortunes in a split deal – with many pals saying the actor is gripped with fear J Lo will fleece him for at least $150million of his showbiz fortune in their split deal.
