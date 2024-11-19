Man-Eating Jennifer Lopez 'Secretly Falling in Love With Bodyguard' — Despite Declaring She's 'Not Looking for Anybody' After Fourth Failed Marriage
Jennifer Lopez may have her eyes on another man after publicly declaring she's not on the hunt for a relationship following numerous failed marriages.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress has been seen getting close with her bodyguard during outings in the UK.
An insider shared: "Jen is not actively dating right now, but that doesn't mean she can't have fun."
The source added: "She's flirting where it's safe to flirt and of course she's attracted to the guy, but mostly she knows that it will drive Ben [Affleck] crazy."
Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022, however, the singer filed for divorce this August.
The source continued to Woman's Day: "She didn't want this divorce, but Ben's always been the type to run from his problems. In her mind, a little flirting will redeem her image - after all, Jen is always the dumper, not the dumpee."
Last month, the 55-year-old made rare comments on her divorce during a chat with Interview magazine, where she admitted her “new territory” is “lonely, unfamiliar, scary,” sad” and “desperate", and added "being in a relationship doesn't define" her.
Lopez said at the time: "When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself.'"
The hitmaker continued: "... You have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that's more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'"
Affleck has also broken his silence on his ex-wife since the split, praising her "spectacular" acting in the film Unstoppable where Lopez plays Judy, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles. Affleck was a producer on the movie.
Lopez has been married a total of four times beginning in 1997 to Ojani Noa. Following their divorce, the Hollywood star tied the knot with her backup dancer, Cris Judd.
She then married singer Marc Anthony, who she welcomed two children with before they parted ways.
Finally, Lopez then said "I do" to Affleck in 2022.
All of her failed relationships have apparently given men hesitation about starting anything up with Lopez as a source shared: "She's made it clear that if you want to date her, you'd better be ready to treat her like a queen and deal with a suitcase full of drama."
However, the insider shared: "Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that's clearly a self-defense mechanism because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction.
"She's aware of what's happening, but she's trying to control the narrative to make it look like she's the victim – which is getting harder for anybody to swallow!"
