Man-Eating Jennifer Lopez 'Secretly Falling in Love With Bodyguard' — Despite Declaring She's 'Not Looking for Anybody' After Fourth Failed Marriage

Jennifer Lopez has had bad luck when it comes to romance.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress has been seen getting close with her bodyguard during outings in the UK.

Jennifer Lopez may have her eyes on another man after publicly declaring she's not on the hunt for a relationship following numerous failed marriages.

Lopez seems to be interested in her bodyguard as the duo have been seen getting close.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022, however, the singer filed for divorce this August.

The source added: "She's flirting where it's safe to flirt and of course she's attracted to the guy, but mostly she knows that it will drive Ben [Affleck] crazy."

An insider shared: "Jen is not actively dating right now, but that doesn't mean she can't have fun."

The source continued to Woman's Day: "She didn't want this divorce, but Ben's always been the type to run from his problems. In her mind, a little flirting will redeem her image - after all, Jen is always the dumper, not the dumpee."

Last month, the 55-year-old made rare comments on her divorce during a chat with Interview magazine, where she admitted her “new territory” is “lonely, unfamiliar, scary,” sad” and “desperate", and added "being in a relationship doesn't define" her.

Lopez said at the time: "When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself.'"