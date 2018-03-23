Bill & Hillary Clinton Have A ‘One-Way Open Marriage’ Claims White House Insider

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s former veteran pollster has come out with an explosive book, in which he bashes the 2016 campaign and tells all on the powerful couple’s dirtiest secrets.

“It’s not hard to conclude that Bill and Hillary Clinton didn’t have at least a one-way open marriage”, wrote Mark Penn, “perhaps it was not by choice, but the stories accumulated over the years until the fact of it became apparent.”

He then went on to explain Bill Clinton’s scandalous affairs with Gennifer Flowers and Monica Lewinsky, calling them inevitable in the world of politics.

PHOTOS: Furious Hillary Clinton Catches Husband Bill Eyeballing Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka

“Hollywood usually does as Hollywood writes. For example, Frank and Claire Underwood in House of Cards have numerous partners, including one who sleeps at the White House, as they pretend to ignore it. There seems to be a rage of jealousy under the surface,” Penn wrote, still referencing Bill’s infidelities.

Despite criticizing the former president for his wandering eye, Penn also praised the longtime couple for their strength and dedication to one another — especially Hillary.

While there was never a doubt that Bill was cheating on his wife with various younger women, “There was also no question that at the same time their relationship was so deep and enduring. If this was the model of the first couple, what did it mean for the rest of the country?”

PHOTOS: Clinton Cover-Up? 5 Shocking Revelations From Hillary’s Email Audit

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bill opened up about the affairs in 1998, when his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was exposed. Hillary also spoke about the infidelities more than once, yet always chose to stay by her husband’s side despite the turmoil. She spoke highly of him in her post-campaign book What Happened, and assured readers that they had moved passed their rough patches long ago.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.