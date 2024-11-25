Your tip
Taylor Swift 'Furious and Embarrassed' Over Travis Kelce's Tacky Boasts About His Sex Skills: 'She Hates his Potty Mouth!'

Taylor Swift is said to be furious with trashy Travis.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

America's most famous boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has drawn a penalty over tacky comments he made about his prowess in the bedroom.

Taylor Swift was mortified by the gridiron great's tasteless banter, and now her outraged fans are starting to fear he's not the right guy for her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

taylor swift furious embarrassed travis kelce boasts sex skills
The tight end's troubles began when a listener called into the “New Heights” podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, asking for advice on how to spice up his sexless marriage.

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's like]", Travis boasted before doling out some racy suggestions. "Try role play one night, you know, see if she's up for that. Go to Spencer's novelty and sex-toy store and get some f------ sex stuff, man."

Softening a bit, he continued: "Get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame."

But people in the billionaire songbird's circle aren't pleased with his play-by-play-nor was Tay-Tay herself.

"Word is, she was appalled by his comments”, blabbed a mole. "She was already tiring of his potty mouth, and now this. There's no doubt it's caused major strain in the relationship.

"He's coming across more and more like a dumb jock and it's a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on her being squeaky-clean and empowered.

"The feeling is that Taylor needs to take a look at this guy and ask herself, is he worth staining your reputation and losing your incredible fans over?”

