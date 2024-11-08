Travis Kelce's Ex 'Fuming' Taylor Swift has 'Stolen Her Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Pals': 'We're Not as Cool as We Once Were'
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole is "fuming" over her broken bonds with the wives and girlfriends of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.
Nicole, who split from the NFL star in 2022, suggested she lost her girl squad amid the tight end's hot new romance with pop phenomenon Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old was recently asked if she remained friends with the other players' partners after her five-year relationship with Kelce came to an end.
Without naming names, she explained: "We are not as cool as we once were."
Nicole also said her breakup transition was "hard" because her now distant friends were once "like family".
Kelce and Taylor began their relationship last summer, and the 14-time Grammy winner has been spotted partying with many of her new boyfriend's friends - including Brittany Mahomes, wife of star quarterback Patrick.
While Kelce was still with Nicole, the two often hung out with Brittany and Patrick. The fashion influencer was even a bridesmaid at their 2022 wedding and participated in all the pre-nuptial festivities.
However, the girls haven't been seen together in over a year, and Nicole unfollowed Brittany on social media as the former soccer player appeared to be growing closer to Swift.
Brittany last shared a photo of her alongside Swift in early October as they cheered on their boos at a Kansas City Chiefs game.
Swift and Kelce confirmed their romance in September 2023, specifically when the singer showed up to cheer him on at Missouri's Arrowhead Stadium.
The two have been regularly spotted at games together, even at one just two days ago - where Swift consoled Brittany in the VIP suite after Patrick appeared to have suffered an on-field injury.
The pop icon was back in Kansas City after the conclusion of her latest run of Eras Tour shows in Indianapolis last weekend, the second of which Kelce was in attendance.
The latest NFL game also came after the 2024 U.S. presidential election, where Swift publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris after the debate earlier this year.
Taylor and Brittany still appear to be on good terms despite the election, following earlier rumors that Brittany's political views and support for Donald Trump could create tension between them.
They even attended the 2024 U.S. Open together on September 8, shortly after rumors of a rift began swirling. During the outing, Swift was even photographed sharing a hug with Brittany and taking a pic of her with Kelce on her phone.
As for Swift's relationship with Kelce, a source told US Weekly last month that the two are looking forward to spending the holidays together - as soon as her Eras Tour finished up.
They said: "They are both focused on their work now and just want to get through the holidays and the tour and will be figuring out their next moves after the new year."
