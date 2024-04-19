Travis Kelce's Ex Begs Taylor Swift Fans to 'Leave Me Alone' Ahead of Singer's Double Album Drop: 'Everyone Has a Breaking Point'

Taylor Swift fans need to calm down, according to Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. The influencer has been hit with "constant vitriol" surrounding the pop star's new album release, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years before ending their relationship in May 2022. Nearly two years later, with her ex now in one of the world's most high-profile celebrity relationships, the fitness guru is grappling with the fallout from her past romance.

Swift dropped her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, and the day before the release, Nicole wrote on X: "There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I’m still on Cowboy Carter," referencing Beyonce's latest album.