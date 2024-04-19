J Lo Wanted Former Co-Star Ryan Guzman to 'Pretend' He Was Single to Promote Their Thriller, Says His Model Ex
Jennifer Lopez was accused of doing all she could to fuel romance rumors with former co-star Ryan Guzman while promoting their 2015 thriller-romance, The Boy Next Door, years after it was a box office success.
The actor's model ex-girlfriend Melanie Iglesias claimed there was a coordinated effort to give the illusion that J Lo and Guzman were dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Iglesias did not mention Guzman by name but she was romantically involved with him and hit the red carpets with the rising star at the time.
"The publicists, both of them, called me … so they were at afterparties together, like, holding hands and stuff to promote this," she said in a recent episode of the No Chaser podcast.
Iglesias, a Maxim model, said it was especially bothersome that Lopez seemed to pretend she didn't know whether or not Guzman had a girlfriend when asked about the subject on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the co-stars posed for photos together at the Golden Globes.
"I think he might? I'm not sure. I know he did.… I'm not in his business like that," J Lo told DeGeneres, who quipped, "Not yet." The star then chimed in, "You never know," with a smile.
Iglesias said she was even introduced to Lopez.
"We friggin' met. What do you mean you don't know if he had a girlfriend? We met. You squeezed the s--- out of my hand. I'm still black and blue," the Guy Code alum spilled on the podcast.
"She met me, and she looked me up and down, and she gave me the hardest, firmest handshake in the world," the model added, claiming it was a semi-awkward interaction. "That's sad because you're someone I love, like, it shouldn't be like that."
Iglesias and Guzman parted ways months after the movie's release and she revealed there came a time when the relationship became too strained. "I was OK with that until it wasn't OK … until, you know, coming home at 2 in the morning, I don't know," she added.
Iglesias admitted that she felt it was necessary to fuel romance rumors for the film, adding, "Like, where's your faith in the movie? You know what I mean?"
The Boy Next Door raked in $53 million after its theatrical release.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Guzman and Lopez for comment.