'You Have to Hit Rock Bottom': J Lo Admits to Being 'Manhandled' in Past Abusive Relationships

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

J Lo admitted to being "manhandled" in the past.

By:

Feb. 27 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez got candid about suffering abuse in her past relationships, opening up about the emotional ordeal in her new documentary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 54-year-old triple threat — who is now married to Ben Affleck — admitted, “There were people in my life who said ‘I love you’ and then didn’t do things that were kind of in line with the word ‘love.'"

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The star did not identify any of her exes, but got emotional when recalling the past incidents.

“You have to hit rock bottom where you’re in situations so uncomfortable and so painful that you finally go, ‘I don’t want this anymore,'" J Lo explained in The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The Waiting For Tonight singer did not name names, but revealed it was harder to escape the abusive situation than she thought.

J Lo recalled a therapist asking how she’d treat an abusive situation if it were happening to her daughter.

“It was so clear. I’d tell her get the f--- out of here and never look back, but for me, it was so clouded and complicated,” she told the cameras. “It was like looking through fog.”

J Lo later cleared up that she wasn't "beat up" by any of her exes — although, she admitted to being "manhandled" when asked about filming a particular dance routine scene, which suggested domestic violence in a toxic relationship.

“Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun. I mean, I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God,” she said while appearing emotional, “but I’ve definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things... rough... disrespectful.”

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

This isn't the first time that J Lo has opened up about alleged abuse. In her 2014 memoir, True Love, The Mother actress wrote she was “mentally, emotionally, verbally” abused but, again, chose not to name anyone.

Today, J Lo is happier than ever in her marriage to Affleck, who also appears in the flick.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

J Lo married Ben Affleck in July 2022.

Bennifer 2.0 was first engaged in 2002 before the shocking announcement that they were postponing their 2003 wedding just days before the ceremony. J Lo went on to marry Marc Anthony while Affleck wed Jennifer Garner.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She addressed the nearly 20 years they spent apart before reconciling.

The A-list pair found their way back to each other nearly 20 years later and tied the knot in July 2022. J Lo addressed their reunion in the documentary, revealing they needed that time to heal.

“I think I was angry at you for a long time,” she stated. “But that heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out to being better people. I think I’ve forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself [for] some things.”

