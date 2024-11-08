Tom Brady 'Staying Single' as he’s 'Super-Focused on Work and Kids' After Being Sent Reeling by Ex Gisele Bündchen’s Pregnancy
Tom Brady is keeping his love life on the sidelines for now.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 47-year-old isn't looking to date following news of his ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy with her new boyfriend.
A source claimed the NFL star is instead “super focused on his kids and work".
All this comes after Brady was rocked upon learning that his ex-wife Bündchen, who he was married to for 13 years before their split, is expecting her first child with Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend.
Brady and Bündchen welcomed two children during their marriage: son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.
An insider told PageSix about Brady's reaction to the pregnancy news: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.
"It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least."
While the famous athlete hasn't officially broken his silence on the pregnancy, he has taken to his Instagram Stories to share various cryptic posts, giving an insight into what he truly may be feeling.
Last month, Brady shared a scenic shot, which was accompanied by The Chicks' cover of the Fleetwood Mac hit Landslide.
The lyrics, written by Stevie Nicks about her deteriorating relationship with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham — reflect on the uncertainties that come with life.
Brady's post included the lyrics: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"
The iconic song begins with the lyrics: "I took my love, I took it down / Climbed a mountain and I turned around / And I saw my reflection in the snow covered hills / 'Til the landslide brought me down."
In another cryptic post, Brady shared a memorable quote from former president Theodore Roosevelt's famous speech about perseverance amid adversity.
Part of the quote read: "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.
"... There is no effort without error and shortcoming..."
During their divorce, Bündchen was spotted out and about with Valente, and the couple also went on vacation with the supermodel's two children.
Bündchen met Valente when she signed up to take jiu-jitsu lessons at his academy in 2021.
At the time, sources claimed Brady was "convinced" the romance started prior to the separation.
Bündchen and Valente fueled romance rumors when they were seen together in Costa Rica in November 2022, just two weeks after her divorce from Brady was finalized.
However, Bündchen denies the two were romantically involved at the time.
She told the New York Times of her relationship with Valente: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."
