Demi Moore's 'Cankle Crisis': 'The Substance' Star, 61, 'Focusing on Every Little Imperfection' — And Is 'Convinced Ankles are Flabby'
Demi Moore has been "focusing on every little imperfection" on her figure as she ages but her current focal point is — her "cankles."
RadarOnline.com can reveal that as The Substance star has a massive fan base swooning over her fit figure daily, she is "convinced her ankles are flabby."
Over her career, Moore, 61, has flaunted her figure in tight gowns and bikinis — plus, she even stripped down to pose fully naked for a magazine cover.
Despite proudly putting her fit figure on display, the movie star is focused on her "imperfections."
An insider close to the star said: "Instead of being happy with how incredible she looks, she picks out every possible flaw. And she's convinced her ankles are too fat.
"She's very self-conscious about her ankles. So when she's photographed, she makes a big effort to pose so they look slimmer."
As Moore has aged, she has opted for long skirts, dresses, or any clothing to help hide her ankles at public events.
The insider claimed: "They've been giving her grief for some time and it's a problem she's tried to hide with clothes and certain shoes. But it's gotten worse with age.
"She's convinced her ankles are disproportionate to the rest of her legs. "
Moore is allegedly trying everything in her power to fix her "cankle issue" — including Epsom salts, massage, diet, and exercise.
The actress, who hasn't denied undergoing the knife before, is also considering "cankle reduction surgery" to fix the issue.
Over the years, Moore has been accused of undergoing a facelift, fillers, botox, fat grafting, and more.
Back in 2007, Moore shut down rumors that she spent a massive amount of money on plastic surgery on her face and body.
In an interview, she claimed: "It's completely false, I've never had it done. But I would never judge those who have. If it's the best thing for them, then I don't see a problem."
At the time, she also claimed she wasn't a fan of the idea of halting the "aging process" and claimed that the "scalpel won't make you happy."
Moore added: "That said, the day when I start crying when I look at myself in the mirror might be the day when I'm less adamant about not having it done. For the moment I prefer to be a beautiful woman of my age than try desperately to look thirty."
In 2010, the actress stated in an interview with ELLE magazine that she "has had something done but it's not on my face."
She added: "Maybe one day I'll go under the knife. It just irritates me that people are constantly saying how much I've spent on plastic surgery."
In 2024, plastic surgery rumors started circulating again after the actress debuted "a completely new face."
