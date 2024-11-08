Sore-Losing Liberal Sally Field, 78, Trashes Kamala Harris Campaign Signs After Donald Trump's Crushing Victory — As Bleeding Heart Celebs Vow to Flee U.S.
Actress Sally Field has been caught trashing her Kamala Harris posters in fury after Donald Trump’s bombshell Election Night victory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal photos of an unrecognizable and downcast Field as she dumped her Harris/Walz yards signs on her 78th birthday, joining a group of "bleeding heart" celebs outraged by the Republican win.
The Mrs. Doubtfire actress, who publicly showed support for Harris with a video detailing her abortion story last month, was photographed in a no-makeup look while dressed in a casual tee and grey sweatpants.
She had her grey locks tied back into braids as she walked her Democratic campaign signs to the trash bins, looking visibly upset and defeated.
MAGA ringleader Trump secured over 270 electoral votes on Tuesday night - marking him the official 47th president of the U.S.
Field, along with many other A-listers, however, have been publicly endorsing Harris' policies over the past few months.
Roughly one week before Election Night, the actress shared her extremely personal story of having to travel across the border as a teenager to get an abortion.
The story inspired a number of her fans to come forward with their own personal experiences of dealing with dangerous and constrictive reproductive rights in pre-Roe v. Wade America.
In the Instagram video, Field revealed she fell pregnant at 17 and had to travel to Mexico to obtain an illegal termination. She and her mother, Margaret, were driven to Tijuana by their doctor, who was also a close family friend.
Field, who landed her star-making breakout role on Gidget around this time, recalled they "parked on a really scroungy-looking street".
The doctor handed the young girl an envelope filled with cash and carefully instructed her to enter a particular building before promptly returning to the car.
After the arrangements had been made, she had the procedure - although she said she was given "no anaesthetic".
The Steel Magnolias star also described being molested by the assisting technician before the procedure had commenced.
In the caption, the Academy Award-winning actress, now a mother of three grown sons, claimed her own life experience is "one of the reasons why so many of us are supporting" Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.
As Harris accepted defeat in her concession speech on Wednesday, many liberal celebrities shared posts on social media in grief - and some have even mentioned leaving the country in protest of Trump's victory.
Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, 40, was the first big name to jump ship and relocate overseas, but the mother-of-two still wants to have a "presence" in the U.S.
An insider told DailyMail: "America is sick that Donald Trump is President again. She is devastated that Kamala lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that."
The insider added: "She is going to continue to have a presence in the US for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids' education."
Ealier this year, actress Whoopi Goldberg also threatened to leave the U.S. if Trump regained power.
In May, Trump shared a meme claiming Goldberg, 68, would move to Canada if he won reelection, to which she responded on The View: "I'm not going anywhere… I’ve got a contract, so I’ll be here where I’m wanted."
During Trump's first campaign run in 2015, singer Cher, 78, joked on X that she would move to Jupiter if Trump became president.
Disney Channel star Raven-Symoné also hopped on the bandwagon in 2016, vowing to move to Canada with her family if Trump won.
Singer Miley Cyrus also penned that same year on X: "Honestly f*** this s*** I am moving if this is my president! I don't say things I don't mean!"
In December 2015, Samuel L. Jackson suggested he might move to South Africa during a skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live - which he later emphasized was just a joke.
