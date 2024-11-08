WATCH: Footage From Inside Trump's 'War Room' Reveals The Don Was Fueled by Coke, Junk Food and Social Media Addiction in Final Days of Election
Rare video footage has exposed the inner workings of Donald Trump's war room in the days leading up to the election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the never-before-seen clips showed the president-elect watching opponent Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention, drinking Coca-Cola and eating chicken nuggets as he dictated reaction posts to members of his team.
The footage made rounds on social media after Trump, 78, was elected the 47th president of the United States.
In the footage, then-candidate Trump is seen sitting at a conference table surrounded by members of his team as he intently watched Harris' speech live.
His cohorts scribbled notes while the 78-year-old took a swig of Coca-Cola from a bottle. In the middle of the table sat a plate of chicken nuggets and a carafe of coffee.
At one point, the video focused in on Trump, who barked orders at a woman as she typed on a laptop, instructing her to write out his thoughts on key election issues including inflation and border control.
Among those seen in the clip was embattled Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, adviser Stephen Miller, as well as Trump's elusive campaign manager Susie Wiles, who he has named as his next White House chief of staff.
Wiles will be the first woman in history to hold the position. She previously worked on Trump's 2016 campaign as well as former president Ronald Reagan's 1980 campaign.
The footage was captured as part of a documentary entitled The Donald Trump Comeback, which is about the president-elect's campaign.
Despite warnings from former advisers, cabinet members and generals who served in Trump's first administration – and branded him a "fascist" who was "unfit" for office – the Republican nominee won the general election on November 7 in a landslide victory.
He won key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. The results shocked Harris supporters and political pundits alike, as many of the crucial swing states elected Democrats to top positions on the ballot.
Republicans also flipped the Senate on election day and are in position to maintain a majority in the House, which would give the party control of all three branches of government.
Following his win, Trump's transition team began working to select members of his cabinet.
Trump has already suggested Independent candidate-turned MAGA supporter Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would hold a major role overseeing the country's health, prompting outrage from many due to Kennedy's anti-vaccine position.
Tech mogul Elon Musk, who joined the Trump campaign in the months leading up to the election, was also said to be considered for a key adviser role in his cabinet after his influence helped swing young male voters for the Republican.
On election night, Musk told axed Fox News host Tucker Carlson: "My America PAC massively improved the Republican ground game in the swing states."
