WATCH: Footage From Inside Trump's 'War Room' Reveals The Don Was Fueled by Coke, Junk Food and Social Media Addiction in Final Days of Election

Rare video footage has exposed the inner workings of Donald Trump's war room in the days leading up to the election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the never-before-seen clips showed the president-elect watching opponent Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention, drinking Coca-Cola and eating chicken nuggets as he dictated reaction posts to members of his team.

The footage made rounds on social media after Trump, 78, was elected the 47th president of the United States.