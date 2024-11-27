EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady's Sad Thanksgiving — 'Struggling' NFL Star 'Planning to Spend Holiday Without Family' as Pregnant Ex Gisele Bündchen Jets Off With Boyfriend and Kids
Tom Brady is said to be spending Thanksgiving alone this year.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an insider exclusively told us the former Super Bowl winner is "struggling" as the holiday season approaches and has been "reeling" over the news of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
Brady, 47, has had a rough couple of weeks as Bündchen, 44, made headlines with her third pregnancy and first child with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Tom has been struggling to get his TV career off the ground after he was sent absolutely reeling by Gisele's pregnancy news.
"This holiday is going to be a sad, lonely period of reflection of him because he's single."
The insider added: "He's wondering if he made a mistake letting his marriage crumble."
Brady's marriage with the supermodel went up in flames when he flip-flopped from announcing his retirement to focus on his family in early 2022 to deciding to return to the league for another season weeks later. He officially retired in 2023.
Months after he announced he was returning to the NFL, Brady and Bündchen split. Their divorce was finalized in October 2022.
Bündchen was soon romantically linked to her jiu-jitsu instructor and sources claimed Brady's friends questioned the timeline of their relationship, seemingly suggesting there was overlap with their marriage.
Now, sources claim Brady and Bündchen "won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving together" with their two children – son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11 – this year.
The source told PageSix: "Gisele took the kids and headed to Costa Rica with Joaquim to spend the holiday with each other.
"Tom is supportive and that’s the arrangement he and Gisele have agreed upon."
While Bündchen, her kids and Valente are enjoying sunny Costa Rica together, Brady will be "busy" distracting himself with work.
Brady will "be calling the game for Fox that day and will be tied up with work", the source explained.
Despite his busy schedule as an NFL commentator and his kids' travel plans, the insider said Brady will "have plenty of time to spend with his children during the holiday season".
As RadarOnline.com reported, Brady hasn't been shy about sharing his lonesome feelings with social media followers recently.
Insiders said he was "stunned" to hear about his ex-wife's pregnancy and shortly after he made several cryptic Instagram Story posts, including one of a sunset with The Chicks' Landside cover, as well as a snap of Theodore Roosevelt's infamous speech, The Man in the Arena, about overcoming adversity.
On Brady's reaction to Bündchen's pregnancy, sources said: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim, but he never imagined they would be having a child together.
