EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady's Sad Thanksgiving — 'Struggling' NFL Star 'Planning to Spend Holiday Without Family' as Pregnant Ex Gisele Bündchen Jets Off With Boyfriend and Kids

Tom Brady is said to be spending Thanksgiving alone this year.

RadarOnline.com can reveal an insider exclusively told us the former Super Bowl winner is "struggling" as the holiday season approaches and has been "reeling" over the news of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Brady, 47, has had a rough couple of weeks as Bündchen, 44, made headlines with her third pregnancy and first child with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend.