Reba McIntire's Relationship With 'Henpecked' Rex Linn 'Strained By Too Much Working Together' After She Recruited Him to Work on New Sitcom

Reba McEntire's relationship with Rex Linn is said to be creaking.

Nov. 27 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Queen of Country Reba McEntire's royal consort Rex Linn hoped working with The Heart Won't Lie singer on her new sitcom would be the ideal way to spend more time together but now all the togetherness has him wishing for a break.

"They wanted to work together – but now it's become a case of them spending TOO much time together and Rex, for one, is feeling like he could use a vacation from Reba", an insider told RadarOnline.com.

McEntire's partner Linn hoped working together on their new sitcom would be the ideal way to spend more time together but now all the togetherness is said to have left him wishing for a break from the actress.

"They're living together, working together, socializing together – it's a bit much."

Sources dished that The Voice coach, 69, and the CSI: Miami alum, 68, have been practically inseparable since they started dating more than four years ago.

Now they're co-starring on the NBC show Happy's Place after the workaholic Reba insisted her main man be cast in a bid to save their relationship, said a snitch.

An insider said the couple 'wanted to work together – but now it's become a case of them spending TOO much time together'.

"Reba really feared that between her music career, serving as a coach on The Voice and starring in the new series, she wouldn't have enough hours in the day for him," sighed a spy.

But now, being together 24/7 is taking its toll.

"They see each other first thing when they wake up in the morning, and they see each other last thing at night", blabbed the insider. "As nice as that is, it can be draining, especially for Rex!"

An insider added: 'Reba really feared that between her music career, serving as a coach on 'The Voice' and starring in the new series, she wouldn't have enough hours in the day for him.'

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McIntire is a chatterbox and her constant babble can be "unnerving" for the laidback Rex.

"She talks a little too much and she won't let him alone", the tipster tattled. "She's always fussing with him, telling him what shirt to wear. He loves her dearly and doesn't regret anything, and even has a pet name for her – Tater Tot – but he would just like some space from time to time.

"It would actually be at healthy thing", mentioned the mole.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

