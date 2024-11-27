Reba McIntire's Relationship With 'Henpecked' Rex Linn 'Strained By Too Much Working Together' After She Recruited Him to Work on New Sitcom

Queen of Country Reba McEntire's royal consort Rex Linn hoped working with The Heart Won't Lie singer on her new sitcom would be the ideal way to spend more time together but now all the togetherness has him wishing for a break.

"They wanted to work together – but now it's become a case of them spending TOO much time together and Rex, for one, is feeling like he could use a vacation from Reba", an insider told RadarOnline.com.