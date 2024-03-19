Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Reba McEntire

REVEALED: Reba McEntire's Massive 8-Figure 'Voice' Salary

reba mcintyre nbc
Source: NBC

Reba McEntire's salary on 'The Voice' has been revealed.

By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

While The Voice desperately tries to cut back on spending, coach Reba McEntire's massive salary has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders dished that the country legend is on the higher end of the show's talent budget, bringing home around $13 million per season.

Article continues below advertisement
gwen stefani reba mcentire joining the voice after blake shelton
Source: NBC

McEntire earns $13 million per season on the singing competition show.

The singing competition show has seen a series of shake-ups as of late, including bringing on its first-ever coaching duo, Dan + Shay. While sources claimed NBC executives were "tightening spending."

Despite the Voice remains a top producer for the network, sources revealed producers are carefully examining the show's "talent budget."

Article continues below advertisement
gwen stefani reba mcentire joining the voice after blake shelton
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed there's a 'substantial trimming of costs' happening on 'The Voice.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to an NBC contractor, "there is a substantial trimming of costs and ways of looking at not increasing spending."

"You can trim the budgets here and there but the reality is that the biggest fees come from the judges' pay," the insider said.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
reba mcentire plastic surgery beauty bill
Source: Mega

McEntire's salary is said to be on 'the higher end' of the show's talent costs.

MORE ON:
Reba McEntire
Article continues below advertisement

"Losing a couple of staff members saves you hundreds of thousands of dollars, but bringing in a freeze on pay raises and lesser deals for talent is a way to trim millions," the source continued.

"Reba is getting around $13 million a season and that is the higher end of the fee range for talent — and a very substantial sum."

While McEntire's $13 million dollar per season salary isn't the highest a coach on the singing competition show has been paid, the source suggested a raise was unlikely.

Article continues below advertisement
reba mcentire plastic surgery beauty bill
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed behind the scenes 'private talks' are taking place for a possible raise.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's understood there is no room for that figure to rise, so very quietly behind the scenes private talks are taking place with agents and talent about those deals," the insider added of McEntire's potential salary bump.

One production crew member dished that past coaches like Niall Horan and Camilla Cabello earned several million less than McEntire, racking in around $8 million per season, while Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine tipped the scales at $14.5 million per season.

Article continues below advertisement

While "there is room for the network to negotiate these large sums," the source made a point to note, "there are a few household names that would happily take a $8 million payday, which is the lower end of the earnings for stars."

"It is a very quiet situation where the clamp is coming down on these high salaries."

The show's talent budget saw some relief when two of its biggest stars — and married couple — abruptly exited. Blake Shelton announced he was hanging up his hat as a coach in early 2023 — and wife Gwen Stefani announced later that year in December that she was also making a move away from the famous red chair.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.