REVEALED: Reba McEntire's Massive 8-Figure 'Voice' Salary
While The Voice desperately tries to cut back on spending, coach Reba McEntire's massive salary has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders dished that the country legend is on the higher end of the show's talent budget, bringing home around $13 million per season.
The singing competition show has seen a series of shake-ups as of late, including bringing on its first-ever coaching duo, Dan + Shay. While sources claimed NBC executives were "tightening spending."
Despite the Voice remains a top producer for the network, sources revealed producers are carefully examining the show's "talent budget."
According to an NBC contractor, "there is a substantial trimming of costs and ways of looking at not increasing spending."
"You can trim the budgets here and there but the reality is that the biggest fees come from the judges' pay," the insider said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Reba McEntire 'Demanding Respect' on 'The Voice' or She Wants Out: 'Didn't Realize How Double-Crossing It All Was'
- Poor Little Rich Girl! Gwen Stefani Makes Millions Less Than Her ‘Voice’ Boyfriend Blake Shelton
- 'The Voice' Producers Blame Celebrity Coaches' Inability to Pick Talent For Show's Subpar Ratings: Report
"Losing a couple of staff members saves you hundreds of thousands of dollars, but bringing in a freeze on pay raises and lesser deals for talent is a way to trim millions," the source continued.
"Reba is getting around $13 million a season and that is the higher end of the fee range for talent — and a very substantial sum."
While McEntire's $13 million dollar per season salary isn't the highest a coach on the singing competition show has been paid, the source suggested a raise was unlikely.
"It's understood there is no room for that figure to rise, so very quietly behind the scenes private talks are taking place with agents and talent about those deals," the insider added of McEntire's potential salary bump.
One production crew member dished that past coaches like Niall Horan and Camilla Cabello earned several million less than McEntire, racking in around $8 million per season, while Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine tipped the scales at $14.5 million per season.
While "there is room for the network to negotiate these large sums," the source made a point to note, "there are a few household names that would happily take a $8 million payday, which is the lower end of the earnings for stars."
"It is a very quiet situation where the clamp is coming down on these high salaries."
The show's talent budget saw some relief when two of its biggest stars — and married couple — abruptly exited. Blake Shelton announced he was hanging up his hat as a coach in early 2023 — and wife Gwen Stefani announced later that year in December that she was also making a move away from the famous red chair.