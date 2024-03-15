Seeing Red: Reba McEntire Feuding With 'The Voice' Coaching Duo Dan + Shay: Report

Warfare is roiling the set of The Voice as upstart coaches Dan + Shay reportedly try to dethrone Reba McEntire, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dan + Shay were selected as the replacement choices for former coach Niall Horan — and became the singing competition show's first-ever coaching duo on episode 14 of season 24. While McEntire initially welcomed the country duo with open arms, a shocking report claims she's now seeing red.