Seeing Red: Reba McEntire Feuding With 'The Voice' Coaching Duo Dan + Shay: Report
Warfare is roiling the set of The Voice as upstart coaches Dan + Shay reportedly try to dethrone Reba McEntire, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dan + Shay were selected as the replacement choices for former coach Niall Horan — and became the singing competition show's first-ever coaching duo on episode 14 of season 24. While McEntire initially welcomed the country duo with open arms, a shocking report claims she's now seeing red.
Insiders claimed McEntire, 68, is already ready to send the Road Trippin' singers packing.
The first shot was reportedly fired at blind auditions during the second episode of season 25, when the 68-year-old country legend used her one block of the season to stop Dan + Shay from claiming contestant Donny Van Slee for their team.
After the block, Dan Smyers, 36, and Shay Mooney, 32, were furious at their co-star.
"I mean Reba blocked us, the new guys," Shay fumed. "How rude. I thought she was a nice lady."
Shay then warned The Voice veteran, "You started the battle. So guess what, buckle up, Reba. We're coming for you."
The duo didn't wait long to exact revenge. They blocked McEntire mere minutes later, after she was the first to turn around in her chair for the very next act, Karen Waldrup. Shay shrieked, "Vengeance is sweet!"
Smyers rubbed it in, saying, "Man, blocked the Queen of Country Music. Put that one on the résumé," as McEntire sat fuming in her chair.
The clashes even prompted fellow coach John Legend to comment, "I think we have a little war starting."
According to a report from the National Enquirer on the growing feud between McEntire and the new coaching duo, an insider revealed the Voice head honchos were hesitant about having two country acts as coaches, but they're now rubbing their hands with delight as the melee is making for must-watch TV.
"Dan and Shay are such nice guys, there were fears the two of them would just defer to Reba," the source said of the newest coaches. "But it's turning into the opposite — they're at each other's throats!"
"And Dan and Shay say Reba may be the country queen, but they got her outnumbered!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to McEntire, Dan + Shay and The Voice's reps for comment.
As OKMagazine.com previously reported, Dan + Shay aren't the only co-stars McEntire has had beef with. In a teaser video for season 24, McEntire snarked on fellow coaches' cutthroat nature on the show.
"Everybody's just as sweet and kind offstage as they can be," the country singer said. "When they come on the stage though, they kinda change their personalities."
"They're real mean — especially Gwen!" McEntire said of good pal and former coach Blake Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani.