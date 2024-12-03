EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla’s 'Loo-dy in Waiting' Handed Disgusting New Duty — Making Sure Royal Stalkers Don’t Bag Mucky "Souvenirs’' to Sell Online After Royal’s Toilet Visits
The Queen has tasked her special lady-in-waiting appointed to find her a toilet with a new role...spritzing the 'throne' with a cleaner to remove all traces of the royal visit.
Buckingham Palace flunkeys are worried that stalkers are following her around on royal engagements trying to bag her toilet samples to lift and sell to weirdos online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A palace source in London told us: "The lady in waiting makes sure her DNA is all flushed away and carries disinfectant to make sure and even a pair of rubber gloves in case the task gets a little messy.
"But the poor woman is getting mocked in the corridors of the royal palaces for her demeaning and menial job. Other servants have branded her the Queen's 'loo-dy in waiting'.
"And all this to ensure fans don't try and get themselves a souvenir when she's out and about meeting her subjects at home and abroad, like the recent trip to Australia. But the palace thinks cranks might try and sell the 'mementos' online."
Camilla has six right-hand ladies attached to her entourage and one is tasked as the 'Keeper of the Queen's lavatory'.
Her job is to make sure there's a toilet for the Queen's sole use and to ensure the convenience isn't used before or immediately after Camilla's paid a call.
The traditional ladies-in-waiting spent most of their time with the royal they served, providing entertainment and companionship.
Their work included intimate duties, such as dressing and undressing their mistress, bathing her, and making her bed.
These are tasks that the present Queen's staff, now known as Companions are not asked to perform.
But Royal expert Brian Hoey said of the bathroom duties: "There is one particularly delicate task they do undertake.
"It is vital that before any royal visit, the Companion goes on a ‘recce’ visit to spy out the land – for one special reason. She has to make sure there is a suitable lavatory available for her boss and for her use only.
"Lady Katharine 'Kate' Brooke, one of the six Companions, is well accustomed to this sort of duty, being brought up in the country where people are used to making the best of what’s there and convenient.
"So, there is no sense of embarrassment, even though the Royal Protection Officer (usually a female) joins them.
"On the big day, Camilla indicates her need for the loo and Lady Katharine discreetly guides her in the right direction and then stands guard outside the door, making sure nobody else tries to use the royal facilities. Before or after.
"Exclusivity must be maintained at all costs. People are always looking for royal souvenirs. Lady Katharine is expert at performing this delicate little task and always carries it out without the slightest difficulty. And it’s all over in a couple of minutes."
Queen Camilla appointed six women to the position of Queen's Companion, all of whom are ladies married to landed gentry or living on large country estates.
Hoey added: "They are either Lord Lieutenant of their respective county, or their husbands are.
"Lady Katharine, known as Kate both to her friends and to Camilla, is one of the youngest, (she is the same generation as Camilla), but also the one who can call on the most experience having been associated with royalty longer than all the others.
"Her mother is The Lady Susan Hussey, the best known and longest serving Lady-in-Waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II."
