EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla’s 'Loo-dy in Waiting' Handed Disgusting New Duty — Making Sure Royal Stalkers Don’t Bag Mucky "Souvenirs’' to Sell Online After Royal’s Toilet Visits

The Queen has tasked her special lady-in-waiting appointed to find her a toilet with a new role...spritzing the 'throne' with a cleaner to remove all traces of the royal visit.

Buckingham Palace flunkeys are worried that stalkers are following her around on royal engagements trying to bag her toilet samples to lift and sell to weirdos online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A palace source in London told us: "The lady in waiting makes sure her DNA is all flushed away and carries disinfectant to make sure and even a pair of rubber gloves in case the task gets a little messy.