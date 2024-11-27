King Charles 'Asks William and Kate to Move Into Clarence House' After Masked Thieves Broke Into Windsor Castle in Major Security Lapse
King Charles has "asked Prince William and Princess Kate to move into the Clarence House" after a major security lapse.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that following a recent break-in at Windsor Castle, the royal family is sticking together as security tightens up at the palace.
Following the horrifying security threat, the King was quick to suggest major changes in the living arrangements.
An insider told Woman's Day: "The entire royal family is concerned by this break-in and the King's not wasting any time issuing a full review of security and issuing appropriate upgrades.
"But in the meantime, the biggest priority is the safety of William and his family. Charles is horrified that intruders were able to get so close to them."
Prince William and Kate share three children together — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Despite trying to protect the young ones from the burglary nightmare, the children still "heard whispers" about the terrifying incident.
The insider said: "Of course, it's scared the living daylights out of Kate and the kids, and now they're having trouble sleeping because of it.
"Charles doesn't want any more stress on that family, they've gone through enough. He wants them nearby, knowing they're safe, and William and Kate are seriously considering taking him and Camilla up on their offer."
The terrifying break-up has left the royal family in fear as police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.
The incident also brought back scary memories of a security threat that occurred three years ago on Christmas Day when an armed intruder plotted to kill Queen Elizabeth II with a crossbow.
The source said: "It's disgraceful that something this scary has happened again and it's likely there'll be some rejigging of the budget to allow for more security expenditure."
- Prince William's Cancer Battle Torment: Royal Sparks Health Worries With 'Lean, Gaunt and Unshaven' Look Amid Dad and Wife's Disease Battles
- 'Encouraging and Supporting': King Charles 'Toddled' in Robe to Visit Kate Middleton in the Hospital After Their Surgeries
- Kensington Palace Hit With Criticism for Throwing Kate Middleton 'Under the Bus' With Photoshop Scandal During Cancer Battle
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
After a tough year for the royal family — both Princess Kate and King Charles revealed they were diagnosed with cancer — the insider said that he is secretly "pleased" at the thought of having his family closer.
The source added: "He loves the idea of having them around, especially in the lead-up to Christmas.
"If this challenging year has shown him anything, it's that time is precious and he's determined to make as many memories with his family as possible while he still can."
In February 2024, the palace announced that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.
The statement read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
The Palace stated that King Charles does not have prostate cancer, but did not reveal what type he was diagnosed with.
In March 2024, after much speculation regarding Kate's whereabouts, the royal family member announced her cancer diagnosis as well.
She said: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."
In September, Kate announced she completed chemotherapy and is "focusing on staying cancer-free."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.