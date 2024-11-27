Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

King Charles 'Asks William and Kate to Move Into Clarence House' After Masked Thieves Broke Into Windsor Castle in Major Security Lapse

king charles prince william kate middleton break in security
Source: MEGA

King Charles' 'biggest priority' is keeping his family safe.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

King Charles has "asked Prince William and Princess Kate to move into the Clarence House" after a major security lapse.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that following a recent break-in at Windsor Castle, the royal family is sticking together as security tightens up at the palace.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cancer health scare looking frail mouth ulcers festival
Source: MEGA

The royal family has been left concerned with security.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the horrifying security threat, the King was quick to suggest major changes in the living arrangements.

An insider told Woman's Day: "The entire royal family is concerned by this break-in and the King's not wasting any time issuing a full review of security and issuing appropriate upgrades.

"But in the meantime, the biggest priority is the safety of William and his family. Charles is horrified that intruders were able to get so close to them."

Prince William and Kate share three children together — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite trying to protect the young ones from the burglary nightmare, the children still "heard whispers" about the terrifying incident.

The insider said: "Of course, it's scared the living daylights out of Kate and the kids, and now they're having trouble sleeping because of it.

"Charles doesn't want any more stress on that family, they've gone through enough. He wants them nearby, knowing they're safe, and William and Kate are seriously considering taking him and Camilla up on their offer."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate june
Source: MEGA

The incident also brought back scary memories of a security threat from three years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

The terrifying break-up has left the royal family in fear as police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

The incident also brought back scary memories of a security threat that occurred three years ago on Christmas Day when an armed intruder plotted to kill Queen Elizabeth II with a crossbow.

The source said: "It's disgraceful that something this scary has happened again and it's likely there'll be some rejigging of the budget to allow for more security expenditure."

MORE ON:
NEWS

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

After a tough year for the royal family — both Princess Kate and King Charles revealed they were diagnosed with cancer — the insider said that he is secretly "pleased" at the thought of having his family closer.

The source added: "He loves the idea of having them around, especially in the lead-up to Christmas.

"If this challenging year has shown him anything, it's that time is precious and he's determined to make as many memories with his family as possible while he still can."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles set to getcamilla new dog for christmas
Source: MEGA

In February 2024, the palace announced that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

In February 2024, the palace announced that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

The statement read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The Palace stated that King Charles does not have prostate cancer, but did not reveal what type he was diagnosed with.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2024, after much speculation regarding Kate's whereabouts, the royal family member announced her cancer diagnosis as well.

She said: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

In September, Kate announced she completed chemotherapy and is "focusing on staying cancer-free."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

kate middleton fans slam brit host for vile remarks appearance cancer treatment
Source: MEGA

Middleton recently revealed she is cancer-free.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.