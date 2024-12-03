Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner's Former 'Yellowstone' Bootlicker Cole Hauser 'Now Trashing Ex-Mentor on Set and Throwing Weight Around'

cole hauser now trashing ex mentor kevin costner
Source: MEGA

Cole Hauser is said to have worshipped Kevin Costner on the 'Yellowstone' set.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bootlicking Cole Hauser once fawned over Yellowstone costar Kevin Costner, but sources snitched after the Golden Globe winner galloped away from the now-wrapped TV hit, the younger hunk threw his weight around on the set – and took potshots at his former mentor.

According to tipsters, fame-hungry Hauser, 49, wouldn't have gained as much career success without 69-year-old Costner's backing and advice – but Hauser is now bashing Costner behind his back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
cole hauser now trashing ex mentor kevin costner
Source: MEGA

Tipsters say Hauser wouldn't have gained anywhere near as much career success without Costner's backing.

Article continues below advertisement

"There was a time when he couldn't say enough about Kevin, who kind of took him under his wing and showed him the ropes and how to play a tough cowboy", an insider huffed.

When Costner was running the show, scripts were kept secret by blacking out sections that actors weren't in. But after he left, the insider claimed, Hauser began puffing up his profile by bragging he'd seen the scripts in full, unlike his castmates!

Article continues below advertisement
cole hauser now trashing ex mentor kevin costner
Source: MEGA

When Costner was running the show, scripts were kept secret by blacking out huge sections.

Article continues below advertisement

The spy squealed Cole also boasted about the set being a "fun family atmosphere", which some saw as a slap at serious Kevin.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Costner ditched Yellowstone after the first half of its final season 5 over scheduling issues and conflicts with Creator Taylor Sheridan – and instead focused on his epic Horizon, which flopped at the box office.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
cole hauser now trashing ex mentor kevin costner
Source: MEGA

Sources say Costner ditched ‘Yellowstone’ after the first half of its final season 5 over scheduling issues and conflicts with its boss.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Hauser appeared to take a dig at Costner by suggesting the cast and crew were more of a "family and a unit" after he took his leave!

"It was great to get together and then to complete the season with everybody, and you know we had a big party", Hauser said.

Article continues below advertisement
cole hauser now trashing ex mentor kevin costner
Source: YELLOWSTONE/INSTAGRAM

Hauser recently appeared to take a dig at Costner by suggesting the cast and crew were more of a ‘family and a unit’ after he took his leave.

The insider blabbed: "Those who support Kevin think it stinks!"

Meanwhile, mules said Costner is steamed by the show, killing off his rancher character, John Dutton, which shuts the door on his return to the successful franchise – and likely torpedoes any chance of him ever making peace with Sheridan.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.