Kevin Costner's Former 'Yellowstone' Bootlicker Cole Hauser 'Now Trashing Ex-Mentor on Set and Throwing Weight Around'

Bootlicking Cole Hauser once fawned over Yellowstone costar Kevin Costner, but sources snitched after the Golden Globe winner galloped away from the now-wrapped TV hit, the younger hunk threw his weight around on the set – and took potshots at his former mentor.

According to tipsters, fame-hungry Hauser, 49, wouldn't have gained as much career success without 69-year-old Costner's backing and advice – but Hauser is now bashing Costner behind his back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.