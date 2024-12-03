Kevin Costner's Former 'Yellowstone' Bootlicker Cole Hauser 'Now Trashing Ex-Mentor on Set and Throwing Weight Around'
Bootlicking Cole Hauser once fawned over Yellowstone costar Kevin Costner, but sources snitched after the Golden Globe winner galloped away from the now-wrapped TV hit, the younger hunk threw his weight around on the set – and took potshots at his former mentor.
According to tipsters, fame-hungry Hauser, 49, wouldn't have gained as much career success without 69-year-old Costner's backing and advice – but Hauser is now bashing Costner behind his back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"There was a time when he couldn't say enough about Kevin, who kind of took him under his wing and showed him the ropes and how to play a tough cowboy", an insider huffed.
When Costner was running the show, scripts were kept secret by blacking out sections that actors weren't in. But after he left, the insider claimed, Hauser began puffing up his profile by bragging he'd seen the scripts in full, unlike his castmates!
The spy squealed Cole also boasted about the set being a "fun family atmosphere", which some saw as a slap at serious Kevin.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Costner ditched Yellowstone after the first half of its final season 5 over scheduling issues and conflicts with Creator Taylor Sheridan – and instead focused on his epic Horizon, which flopped at the box office.
The insider blabbed: "Those who support Kevin think it stinks!"
Meanwhile, mules said Costner is steamed by the show, killing off his rancher character, John Dutton, which shuts the door on his return to the successful franchise – and likely torpedoes any chance of him ever making peace with Sheridan.
