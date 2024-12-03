Fresh Pain for Princess Diana’s Brother: Earl Spencer’s New Love Suing His Estranged Countess Wife for ‘Revealing Intimate Secrets’
Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer faces fresh pain as his new lover is suing his estranged wife for revealing "intimate secrets".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the two women are set for a High Court showdown after Dr Catrine Jarman, 42, accused Countess Karen Spencer, 52, of causing her "distress and embarrassment".
She claims Countess Spencer revealed private details of her life to a string of people, sparking her decision to sue her.
Earl Spencer announced his relationship with archaeologist girlfriend Dr Jarman in October, having split from Countess Spencer in March.
The battle lines have now been drawn in court papers which detail the stunning rift at the heart of one of Britain's most famous families.
Viking expert Dr Jarman, who co-hosts a podcast with the 60-year-old Earl, had grown close to him after a dig at his sprawling ancestral home.
The Norwegian professor was searching his vast Althorp estate in Northamptonshire — Diana's final resting place — for a lost medieval village.
Dr Jarman, named Nordic Person of the Year 2024 in Scandinavia, claims the leak in May this year caused her "distress, upset and embarrassment".
The paperwork says: "Dr Jarman was unaware until around mid-May that the Countess had even obtained the private information.
"She only found out after the Countess had disclosed the information to Earl Spencer — the revelation of which was shocking to her.
"Dr Jarman did not, at any time, provide her consent to the Countess to disclose that information to any third party or intimate anything to that effect.
"This lack of consent should have been obvious to the Countess given the nature of the private information and the circumstances in which it was imparted."
She accuses the Countess of telling a "close group of personal friends".
The Countess is also said to have told those involved in the "care, education or upbringing" of their 11-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana.
They include teachers and parents at £18,600-a-year Spratton Hall school, Northants.
The Countess even told her personal trainer, it is claimed
The paperwork states: “It has caused her to suffer a great deal of damage, including distress, upset and embarrassment, for which the Countess is liable.”
Dr Jarman wants damages, an injunction banning Lady Spencer from telling anyone else and a full list of those already told.
Details of the High Court showdown have emerged just a week after Countess Spencer revealed she's going through a "challenging time" as she moves home amid her divorce.
She wrote on Instagram: "It hasn't been easy finding a temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog — but with the help of some wonderful friends, we've finally found one.
"It's been a challenging time, but also one filled with so much generosity and kindness. No exact move-in date yet, but we're getting close."
It comes after Earl Spencer gushed about his relationship with Dr Jarman in October on a British TV interview.
He said: "Cat Jarman, who is my partner now actually, she's a brilliant archaeologist."
