Fresh Pain for Princess Diana’s Brother: Earl Spencer’s New Love Suing His Estranged Countess Wife for ‘Revealing Intimate Secrets’

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer faces fresh pain as his new lover is suing his estranged wife for revealing "intimate secrets".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the two women are set for a High Court showdown after Dr Catrine Jarman, 42, accused Countess Karen Spencer, 52, of causing her "distress and embarrassment".

She claims Countess Spencer revealed private details of her life to a string of people, sparking her decision to sue her.