'Breakdown': Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Reveals He Sought Help at 'Residential Treatment' Center After Revisiting Childhood Abuse While Writing Memoir

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, has revealed that he sought help at a "residential treatment" center for trauma after revisiting childhood abuse and suffering a "breakdown" while writing his new memoir A Very Private School, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It took me into very dark places inside of me. I had endless nightmares. I didn't know the appalling things, the really serious things that had happened to some of my friends and contemporaries," the 9th Earl Spencer told the BBC in an interview that aired on Sunday.

"And I'd come back from having met them and interviewed them and be in pieces," he added. "And then actually at the end of last year when I'd finished the book, I had a bit of a breakdown again. And I had to go into a residential treatment for trauma for writing this book."