Memoir Bombshell: Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Was 'Sexually Abused by a Woman as a Child' at Prestigious Boarding School

Meanwhile, Spencer’s claim that he was sexually abused while attending Maidwell Hall roughly 50 years ago came the same day that he shared a rare family photo of himself, Princess Diana, and his parents from 1966 to Instagram.

“I’m not sure I’m being entirely helpful, in this family shot from 1966, but I’m sharing it because I think it’s the only shot I have of my parents, my sisters and me together; mainly because it was usually my father behind the lens,” the 9th Earl Spencer captioned the pic on Friday morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.