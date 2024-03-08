Memoir Bombshell: Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Was 'Sexually Abused by a Woman as a Child' at Prestigious Boarding School
Princess Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, recently claimed that he was “sexually abused by a woman as a child” while attending a prestigious British boarding school, RadarOnline.com can report.
Spencer, now 59, opened up about the shocking alleged incident during a rare interview with Today ahead of his upcoming new memoir, A Very Private School.
According to the 9th Earl Spencer, the incident occurred during childhood as he attended the prestigious boarding school Maidwell Hall.
“We were locked away,” Princess Diana’s brother told Today’s Cynthia McFadden in an interview scheduled to premiere on Monday. “We were like prisoners.”
“We were preyed to very bad people’s worst instincts,” he added.
Spencer also revealed that he never told anyone that he was “sexually abused by a woman as a child” until he opened up about the incident to “a therapist when [he] was about 42.”
“Whisper to me one thing you’ve never told anyone,” the therapist told Spencer 17 years ago.
“I was sexually abused by a woman as a child,” Spencer reportedly responded.
Maidwell Hall, the prestigious boarding school where the alleged sexual assault incident took place, told Today that the school has notified the authorities to investigate potential crimes against children.
The school also encouraged anyone with an experience similar to that of Princess Diana’s younger brother to come forward.
Meanwhile, Spencer’s claim that he was sexually abused while attending Maidwell Hall roughly 50 years ago came the same day that he shared a rare family photo of himself, Princess Diana, and his parents from 1966 to Instagram.
“I’m not sure I’m being entirely helpful, in this family shot from 1966, but I’m sharing it because I think it’s the only shot I have of my parents, my sisters and me together; mainly because it was usually my father behind the lens,” the 9th Earl Spencer captioned the pic on Friday morning.
“A happy moment at my childhood home - Park House, Sandringham - from long ago,” he added.
Spencer’s memoir, A Very Private School, is scheduled to hit bookshelves on March 14.
The book reportedly took Spencer “four-and-a-half years” to write and he described the book as an “intensely personal childhood memoir.”
"My intensely personal childhood memoir A Very Private School, is published by [William Collins] in the UK on 14 March,” he wrote in a promo post last month.
“Four-and-a-half years in the writing,” Spencer continued, “it’s quite something for me to think that it will finally be in readers’ hands in just a month’s time….”
A Very Private School is also set to detail another surprising incident regarding a sex worker and a trip to Italy in the 1970s.
According to Spencer, he paid an Italian sex worker $20 to help him lose his virginity during a family trip to the country. He was only 12 years old at the time.