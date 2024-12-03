Your tip
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel 'Splitting Up' for Christmas As She is 'Desperate for a Break From His Emotional Rollercoaster' in Wake of DUI Arrest

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage is said to have been rocked over his DUI scandal.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

All Jessica Biel wants for Christmas is a break from her troublemaking hubby, Justin Timberlake, sources say.

The SexyBacksinger, 43, is slated to be off on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour through the holiday season and beyond, which the RadarOnline.com sources said will leave Biel, 42, time to reflect on their rocky 12-year marriage.

All Biel wants for Christmas is a break from her troublemaking husband, sources say.

"She might go to one or two of his concerts to show she's willing to support him, but privately she's relieved to be having some space so she can take stock, catch up on her own projects, and see friends", shared an insider.

"Emotionally, it'll be a relief for her to get away from all the drama."

Biel ‘might go to one or two' of Timberlake's concerts to show she's willing to support him – but privately is said to be in crisis over their relationship.

The celeb couple – parents to sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4 are said to be living on borrowed time ever since Timberlake's DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., last June, even though he got off with just a wrist slap after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

The heartthrob previously strained the marriage when he was caught holding hands with his Palmer costar, Alisha Wainwright, 35, during a night out on the town in New Orleans in 2019.

Timberlake previously strained his marriage when he was caught holding hands with his 'Palmer' co-star.

"As everyone knows, they've had some hurdles to navigate, and Jessica actually needs some space right now for her own mental health", blabbed the insider. "She doesn't want to divorce Justin, but she isn't about to follow him around like a puppy dog, either.

"Meanwhile, Justin's checking in with her daily, but it's safe to say he's feeling like he could use the time away, too."

