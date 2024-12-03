Aging Bill Clinton 'Battling to Salvage Tarnished Image as Cheater' With 'Sanitized' Memoir That Includes Groveling 'Crocodile Tear' Apologies
Aging former President Bill Clinton is shamelessly trying to salvage his scandal-scarred image with a sanitized memoir that includes apologies to ex-White House intern Monica Lewinsky and others, according to insiders – who say they aren't buying the smooth talker's crocodile tears.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the married 'Commander in Cheat' is being bashed for halfheartedly addressing his 18-month affair with the then-22-year-old staffer in the 1990s – and moaning about being grilled over the fling in 2018.
"I had apologized to (Lewinsky) and everybody else I wronged", Clinton, 78, wrote in Citizen, while recalling how Today's Craig Melvin questioned his version of events.
Presidential expert Leon Wagener called the book Clinton's "deathbed confession" and a desperate bid to rewrite history by glossing over his predatory past.
"This is his remorseful plea to be forgiven because he feels it's time to do it before he dies", he said. "He hopes he can get away with being forgiven for the unforgivable after being cruel and sadistic."
As we have reported, forgiveness may be hard to come by for the former POTUS, who has been accused of sexual harassment by at least THREE DOZEN gals. Political operative Roger Stone estimated the horndog molested or had one-nighters with at least 2,000 women – despite being married to wife Hillary since 1975.
"He's a pervert who should've been thrown in jail decades ago!" Morrow told RadarOnline.com. "He's a deranged, violent sex weirdo who is lying to protect his legacy/”
Citizen also shockingly downplays the two-term prez's cozy friendship with now-dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the 26 flights he took between 2002 and 2003 on the sex creep's Boeing 727, dubbed the Lolita Express.
He hitched the rides while operating his nonprofit Clinton Foundation and swears he had "no inkling" of accused sex trafficker Epstein's misdeeds.
"Clinton used his high office to get away with terrible crimes", huffed Wagener. "Now he's hoping he can change his historical legacy."
