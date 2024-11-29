Exclusive: Bill Clinton Sex Assault Accusers Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick Savage Him Over Claim He's 'Apologized' To Females He 'Wronged' in New Memoir — 'I've Near Heard From Him'

Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick said the notorious Commander in Cheat is "full of it" and trying to rewrite history to pompously preserve his legacy with the new book Citizen, which conveniently downplays the impact of his illicit affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The 78-year-old former president wrote: "I had apologized to (Lewinsky) and everybody else I wronged."

Clinton recalled a 2018 grilling from Today's Craig Melvin, who challenged his version of events.

He wrote: "I did say publicly on more than one occasion I was sorry."