Exclusive: Bill Clinton Sex Assault Accusers Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick Savage Him Over Claim He's 'Apologized' To Females He 'Wronged' in New Memoir — 'I've Near Heard From Him'
Two furious women who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault have unleashed a tirade at the married skirt-chaser's self-serving claims in his new memoir that he "apologized" to all the gals he's "wronged" over the years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick said the notorious Commander in Cheat is "full of it" and trying to rewrite history to pompously preserve his legacy with the new book Citizen, which conveniently downplays the impact of his illicit affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
The 78-year-old former president wrote: "I had apologized to (Lewinsky) and everybody else I wronged."
Clinton recalled a 2018 grilling from Today's Craig Melvin, who challenged his version of events.
He wrote: "I did say publicly on more than one occasion I was sorry."
Still simmering with anger, Jones – who accused then Arkansas Governor Clinton of exposing himself and demanding oral from her inside a Little Rock hotel room in 1991 – scoffed at his words.
The 58-year-old former civil servant fumed: "I've never heard from him. He would have to apologize to me personally on the phone or in public. Nobody's perfect. But if he wants to be apologetic and sincerely mean it, of course, I would listen to him."
Jones ultimately accepted an $850,000 settlement from Clinton after suing the ex-president for sexual harassment in 1994.
At the time, Robert S. Bennett, the politician's attorney, maintained that Jones' claim was baseless and his client only coughed up the dough to move on with his life.
In a deposition for Jones' suit, ex-White House volunteer Kathleen Willey claimed Clinton kissed and groped her - and forced her hand onto his lower area in the Oval Office in November 1993.
Clinton's testimony in the case also exposed his relationship with then 22-year-old Lewinsky in 1995 - and led to his presidential impeachment, which ended in a controversial acquittal.
Controversial political operative Roger Stone estimates that Clinton, who has been married to failed presidential hopeful Hillary since 1975, molested or had one-nighters with at least 2,000 women - including prostitutes.
Bristling Broaddrick, who accused Clinton of raping her in an Arkansas hotel room in 1978 while she was a volunteer for his gubernatorial campaign, told The Enquirer: "Until Clinton apologizes to all the women he abused, raped and sexually assaulted, I don't think he deserves to write another book."
Decades ago, Clinton's attorney David Kendall called Broaddrick, 81, and said Clinton did apologize to her - to protect his political skin.
The nursing home operator says that in 1991, then-Governor Clinton showed up at one of her facilities unannounced, accompanied by a security detail of state troopers.
In her 2017 book You'd Better Put Some Ice on That: How I Survived Being R---- by Bill Clinton, Broaddrick said: "I stopped in my tracks and he came up to me, reached out to take a hold of my hand and I backed up.
"He kept saying, 'I just want you to know how sorry I am. I'm a changed man. I'm a family man now, and I would never do anything like that again.'"
She wrote: "I just stood there, looked at him, and I said, 'You can go to h---,' and I walked off."
Two weeks later, Broaddrick learned Clinton was running for president.
Now, she rages, "I was so angry that he was apologizing to me not in a serious and heartfelt nature, but because he was trying to cover up some bad publicity."