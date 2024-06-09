Divorce Bombshell: Princess Diana’s Brother Earl Spencer Reveals 'Immensely Sad' Split From Third Wife
Earl Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, announced his desire to focus on his children and grandchildren as he navigates this new chapter in his life after his third divorce.
The Earl told the Daily Mail, "It is immensely sad."
"I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen [Gordon] every happiness in the future," he told the outlet.
The Earl and Countess Spencer tied the knot in June 2011, culminating from a blind date set up in Los Angeles the previous year.
Their wedding took place at Althorp, the resting place of Princess Diana, where they exchanged vows four months after Charles proposed.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, in 2012, who has since been raised at Althorp.
The marriage faced challenges in recent years, notably attributed to the strain caused by the Earl's memoir, A Very Private School.
In the book, Charles candidly reveals the physical and sexual abuse he endured during his time at boarding school. Describing his school years as "an absolutely hellish experience," he recollects instances of abuse he suffered in the 1970s.
Karen, a Canadian philanthropist and founder of the Whole Child charity, is also a mother of two from her previous marriage to Mark Gordon. Charles, on the other hand, shares children with his first wife, Victoria Aitkin, and second wife, Caroline Freud.
Despite his professional endeavors as a historian, journalist, and broadcaster, as well as managing the Althorp estate, Charles divulged his emotional struggles stemming from the memoir.
Last year, he sought residential treatment for trauma, a decision influenced by the profound impacts of revisiting his past experiences.
According to the Sun, the discovery of a schoolboy diary dating back to 1976, chronicling the trauma he endured, further fueled his emotional turmoil.
Reflecting on his childhood experiences, including his mother's departure when he was just a toddler, Charles shed light on the profound effects of his upbringing on his adulthood relationships.
In a recent podcast interview, Earl Spencer delves into the repercussions of his childhood abuse on his choice of partners, acknowledging a pattern of pursuing relationships with individuals incapable of reciprocating love.