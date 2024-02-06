Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Vince McMahon

EXPOSED: WWE Founder Vince McMahon Suffered Abuse Decades Before Sex Trafficking Allegations

wwe vince mcmahon federal investigation trafficking abuse allegations
Source: MEGA

Vince McMahon is under federal criminal investigation for sex abuse and sex trafficking allegations.

By:

Feb. 5 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Twenty years before Vince McMahon was accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee, the ex-CEO revealed his childhood trauma.

The disgraced former wrestling head honcho confessed to being a victim of childhood abuse in a shocking interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
wwe vince mcmahon federal investigation trafficking abuse allegations
Source: MEGA

McMahon admitted to being a victim of child sexual abuse in a February 2001 interview.

During a 2001 interview with Playboy, McMahon divulged details of the chaotic environment he grew up in, including witnessing his stepfather Leo Lupton allegedly physically abuse his mother.

When Lupton allegedly beat his mom, young McMahon tried his best to defend her but said he'd often wound up getting hit by his stepfather, sometimes with a pipe wrench.

"It's unfortunate he died before I could kill him," McMahon said of Lupton. "I would have enjoyed that."

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate interview, McMahon said, "I grew up in a very aggressive environment to say the least. That includes any number of individuals … beating the hell out of me only because I had a big mouth and had to say what was on my mind."

wwe vince mcmahon federal investigation trafficking abuse allegations
Source: MEGA

McMahon suggested his estranged relationship with his mother was linked to his abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Vince McMahon
wwe vince mcmahon accused abuse trafficking lawsuit former employee
Source: MEGA

McMahon was sued by a former employee who claimed to be a victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking at WWE.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Playboy interview, McMahon also spoke candidly about cheating on his wife of 34 years, Linda.

wwe vince mcmahon accused abuse trafficking lawsuit former employee
Source: MEGA

The shocking lawsuit was filed against McMahon, the WWE, and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis by Janel Grant in Connecticut on Thursday.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was discreet and Linda never suffered from a lack of attention," McMahon explained. "But there's no such thing as an innocent fling. I hurt a lot of people. The sex was terrific, but from an emotional standpoint, I regret it."

At the time, McMahon noted he had been faithful to his wife for the previous six years and planned to keep it that way. "Linda and I have a great marriage and I don't want to screw it up," he revealed.

"I'm not saying I don't look," McMahon added. "I'm not saying I won't fall off the wagon someday. I hope not because I would have to tell her if she asked me."

In 2022, two decades after the interview, McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO amid a shocking sex scandal. He had remained the executive chairman of the board of its parent company, TKO Group.

All that changed when a former employee sued the company, McMahon, and other former WWE executives, claiming she was the victim of sexual abuse.

McMahon denied the allegations but resigned as chairman of the TKO Group board one day after the lawsuit was filed. A federal investigation has been launched as a result of the allegations.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.