EXPOSED: WWE Founder Vince McMahon Suffered Abuse Decades Before Sex Trafficking Allegations

Vince McMahon is under federal criminal investigation for sex abuse and sex trafficking allegations.

The disgraced former wrestling head honcho confessed to being a victim of childhood abuse in a shocking interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Twenty years before Vince McMahon was accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee, the ex-CEO revealed his childhood trauma.

McMahon admitted to being a victim of child sexual abuse in a February 2001 interview.

During a 2001 interview with Playboy, McMahon divulged details of the chaotic environment he grew up in, including witnessing his stepfather Leo Lupton allegedly physically abuse his mother.

When Lupton allegedly beat his mom, young McMahon tried his best to defend her but said he'd often wound up getting hit by his stepfather, sometimes with a pipe wrench.

"It's unfortunate he died before I could kill him," McMahon said of Lupton. "I would have enjoyed that."