EXPOSED: WWE Founder Vince McMahon Suffered Abuse Decades Before Sex Trafficking Allegations
Twenty years before Vince McMahon was accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee, the ex-CEO revealed his childhood trauma.
The disgraced former wrestling head honcho confessed to being a victim of childhood abuse in a shocking interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a 2001 interview with Playboy, McMahon divulged details of the chaotic environment he grew up in, including witnessing his stepfather Leo Lupton allegedly physically abuse his mother.
When Lupton allegedly beat his mom, young McMahon tried his best to defend her but said he'd often wound up getting hit by his stepfather, sometimes with a pipe wrench.
"It's unfortunate he died before I could kill him," McMahon said of Lupton. "I would have enjoyed that."
In a separate interview, McMahon said, "I grew up in a very aggressive environment to say the least. That includes any number of individuals … beating the hell out of me only because I had a big mouth and had to say what was on my mind."
"I was discreet and Linda never suffered from a lack of attention," McMahon explained. "But there's no such thing as an innocent fling. I hurt a lot of people. The sex was terrific, but from an emotional standpoint, I regret it."
At the time, McMahon noted he had been faithful to his wife for the previous six years and planned to keep it that way. "Linda and I have a great marriage and I don't want to screw it up," he revealed.
"I'm not saying I don't look," McMahon added. "I'm not saying I won't fall off the wagon someday. I hope not because I would have to tell her if she asked me."
In 2022, two decades after the interview, McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO amid a shocking sex scandal. He had remained the executive chairman of the board of its parent company, TKO Group.
All that changed when a former employee sued the company, McMahon, and other former WWE executives, claiming she was the victim of sexual abuse.
McMahon denied the allegations but resigned as chairman of the TKO Group board one day after the lawsuit was filed. A federal investigation has been launched as a result of the allegations.