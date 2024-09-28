Queen Camilla 'Attacked in the Night' by Bed-Hopping Ghost That 'Pinned Her Down' — Before She 'Told It to Where to Go!'
Queen Camilla had quite a terrifying encounter with a ghost.
RadarOnline.com has learned the royal family member's son, Tom Parker-Bowles, opened up about his mother, 77, and his father, Andrew Parker-Bowles, raising him and his sister in a "haunted house" while they were growing up.
"My mother says she woke up one night, in the middle of the night, and there was a presence sort of pinning her down in her bed," Tom, 49, explained of Camilla during a recent appearance on Gyles Brandreth’s "Rosebud" podcast.
"This was many, many years ago, but she’s made of pretty strong stuff so probably told the ghost where to go," he continued.
According to the famous offspring, their Allington, Wiltshire mansion was infested with so many ghosts that their dog refused to enter certain rooms and always had a "coldness" to them. "There were lots of people who were very rational people, who in the middle of the night would jump in their car and drive back to London because something had got in their bed, and it was a spirit," Tom said.
"We would hear stories of banquets going on downstairs that people would hear, but there was nothing there, there were rooms the dogs wouldn’t go into, it was quite a big old manor house, and rooms that we ran past," he added. "As a child you would build up a fear of these rooms. It was always cold, even in the middle of summer."
Tom has a very close relationship with his mother, who went on to marry King Charles III in 2005. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Camilla's eldest child staunchly defended her after Prince Harry called her a "villain" in his book, Spare.
"I don't care what anyone says — this wasn't any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened," Tom stated during an appearance on "The News Agents" podcast.
Tom also had nothing but praise for his stepfather, 75, and how he would adjust to his role as the leader of England. "He's been way ahead of his time on issues like sustainability, food security, farming, pollution, all these things. But people were calling him sort of mad and eccentric 20 years ago," he said. "Everything that he's talked about are now things that have hit the mainstream and now we're really worrying about. He uses his position, as far as I'm concerned, to do good."
When asked about the big moment when Charles would be crowned, he added, "I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical. And yes, I think I'd be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes... She's 75, but you know, it's tough to do it. But she's never complained. You just do it. Get on with it."
