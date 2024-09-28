Queen Camilla 'Attacked in the Night' by Bed-Hopping Ghost That 'Pinned Her Down' — Before She 'Told It to Where to Go!'

"This was many, many years ago, but she’s made of pretty strong stuff so probably told the ghost where to go," he continued.

According to the famous offspring, their Allington, Wiltshire mansion was infested with so many ghosts that their dog refused to enter certain rooms and always had a "coldness" to them. "There were lots of people who were very rational people, who in the middle of the night would jump in their car and drive back to London because something had got in their bed, and it was a spirit," Tom said.

"We would hear stories of banquets going on downstairs that people would hear, but there was nothing there, there were rooms the dogs wouldn’t go into, it was quite a big old manor house, and rooms that we ran past," he added. "As a child you would build up a fear of these rooms. It was always cold, even in the middle of summer."