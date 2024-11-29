Royals, Madonna and Paul McCartney Slammed by Ricky Gervais for Not Bothering to Pay to See Him Live: 'What Money Have They Got Between Them?!'

Ricky Gervais has laid into Princes William and Harry, plus Madonna, for not paying to see his shows.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British comedian, 63, has listed Prince William , Prince Harry , Madonna and Sir Paul McCartney as some of the star attendees, but confirmed none of them paid to watch him perform.

He's recently been criticised for making jokes about trans people and female comedians , but The Office creator insists he never crosses the line.

Gervais also spoke about fears of being cancelled due to his outspoken material.

"What money have they got between them – unbelievable."

He said: "Once at a gig, at the back was Harry and William, Madonna, and Paul McCartney – not one of them paid.

Gervais explained: "A lot of my stuff, because we're dealing with taboo subjects, seems worse than it actually is.

"If you analyse it, it's not that bad. It's just because you're dealing with contentious subjects and buzz words, where people gasp, but if you look at the jokes, it's fine.

"I like doing that, I like dealing with taboo subjects because I want to take the audience to a place they haven't been before. It's like I'm taking them by the hand through a scary forest but it's alright in the end and we can all laugh about it.

"That's what comedy's for, to get you through scary things."