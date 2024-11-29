Royals, Madonna and Paul McCartney Slammed by Ricky Gervais for Not Bothering to Pay to See Him Live: 'What Money Have They Got Between Them?!'
Ricky Gervais has hit out at A-listers for not paying to see his comedy shows.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British comedian, 63, has listed Prince William, Prince Harry, Madonna and Sir Paul McCartney as some of the star attendees, but confirmed none of them paid to watch him perform.
He said: "Once at a gig, at the back was Harry and William, Madonna, and Paul McCartney – not one of them paid.
"What money have they got between them – unbelievable."
Gervais also spoke about fears of being cancelled due to his outspoken material.
He's recently been criticised for making jokes about trans people and female comedians, but The Office creator insists he never crosses the line.
Gervais explained: "A lot of my stuff, because we're dealing with taboo subjects, seems worse than it actually is.
"If you analyse it, it's not that bad. It's just because you're dealing with contentious subjects and buzz words, where people gasp, but if you look at the jokes, it's fine.
"I like doing that, I like dealing with taboo subjects because I want to take the audience to a place they haven't been before. It's like I'm taking them by the hand through a scary forest but it's alright in the end and we can all laugh about it.
"That's what comedy's for, to get you through scary things."
The star concluded: "Also, what is being 'cancelled'? Some people didn't like it, fine. You actually have to break the law to be properly cancelled otherwise, some people didn't like it, that's fine, it's the way of the world."
In September, RadarOnline.com revealed had become embroiled in a bullying row after a fellow comic accused the Golden Globes host of abusing him so badly he broke out in hives.
Robin Ince, who was The Office creator's support man on tour in the 2000s, quit comedy in 2015 after claiming the abuse he suffered from Gervais took a physical toll.
Ince, 55, said: "I am not saying it is a traumatic experience, but after two weeks I came out in red lumps that my doctor said were a stress rash.
"I think my hair was coming out in clumps."
He added: "I look back now, and I think it is bullying — really it is."
Ince recalled Gervais, 63, made a diary, supposedly written by Ince, and he read out the fake musings at a Christmas party with the intention of mocking the comic in front of other partygoers.
He explained: "I forget how weird it is. I’m very good at sometimes just acclimatizing to things, in which you go, 'Actually, this is really weird.'
According to Ince, even some of Gervais's co-stars on the British version of The Office had to confront the David Brent actor over his treatment of him.
Speaking to the Starting Line podcast, he said: "Mackenzie Crook (who played Gareth Keenan) eventually went, 'Rick, can you stop doing it please?'"
Ince said he put up with the Gervais' passive-aggressive humor, adding: "But people who knew me did not like the way that relationship worked.
