EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham Issues Wife Victoria With Shocking Make-or-Break Ultimatum Over Her Struggling Fashion Line As it Racks up Debts of $93 Million

And a source said: "David and Victoria realize that the losses can only go on for so long. This has become a very expensive vanity project and this trading period is make or break for the brand.

"David is an astute businessman and there is only so long he'll continue to pump his millions into the firm. If this was any other business, it would have ceased to trade years ago."

Books that cover the trading period to the end of 2023 show that $50m is owed to firms within the group, which include husband 49-year-old David’s Brand Beckham firm.