Victoria Beckham Really Does Eat! Super-Slim Former Spice Girl's Pal Eva Longoria Insists Singer-Turned Fashion Designer Has 'Easy' Diet

Photo of Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Beckham's longtime pal revealed the singer has an 'easy' diet.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Updated 4:50 p.m. ET

Victoria Beckham's "easy diet" has been revealed by her longtime pal, Eva Longoria, after the fashion designer has been accused of being "too thin" for years.

The actress opened up about the eating habits of the former Spice Girl, 50, who is known for rarely cheating on her mega-strict diet plan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

victoria beckham diet eva longoria reveals plan
Source: MEGA

Eva Longoria called Victoria Backham's diet 'easy.'

Longoria, 50, said in an interview that the fashion designer's eating habits are "easy" — which might come as a surprise.

The actress explained to Daily Mail: "She’s actually easy because we eat the same breakfast. We both love egg whites and avocado. When we're together...she makes great egg whites and avocado."

As for dinner, Beckham's longtime pal said in the interview: "For dinner, she is definitely steamed fish. Steamed fish, steamed vegetables. She's easy. It's actually the opposite. She is actually easy, not difficult."

Longoria's praise for the singer's eating habits is much different than when David Beckham criticized his wife's appetite.

The soccer icon once said during a podcast interview: "I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I'm eating something great I want everyone to try it."

He added: "Unfortunately, I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that."

Beckham also claimed that the only time his wife grabbed an item off his plate was when she was pregnant with their youngest child, daughter Harper, 13.

Victoria Beckham

david and victoria beckham now so loaded they paid for new million nine bedroom miami mansion in cash
Source: MEGA

Victoria joked previously that she is 'probably a restaurant's worst nightmare.'

Victoria joked she's "probably a restaurant's worst nightmare" on the same podcast as she admitted she "lies things to be cooked in a very simple way."

She added: "I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself."

Over the years, Beckhman's figure has been a topic of conversation with many accusing the singer of being "too thin."

In an interview with Grazia, the singer recalled a time when she was criticized for her post-baby body after welcoming her first child.

She said: "I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight.

"Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something – too bad, it doesn’t bother me in the same way."

Fast forward a few decades, Beckham is focused on her health and fitness journey.

She said: "I’m very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work.

"That’s just who I am. But I do like to have a drink and I’m not going to be one of these, 'Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine,' types. Whatever. Life’s too short. Let’s have a nice time.’"

victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

Over the years, Victoria has been working on her heath and fitness.

