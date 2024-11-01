Victoria Beckham Really Does Eat! Super-Slim Former Spice Girl's Pal Eva Longoria Insists Singer-Turned Fashion Designer Has 'Easy' Diet

Over the years, Beckhman's figure has been a topic of conversation with many accusing the singer of being "too thin."

In an interview with Grazia, the singer recalled a time when she was criticized for her post-baby body after welcoming her first child.

She said: "I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight.

"Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something – too bad, it doesn’t bother me in the same way."

Fast forward a few decades, Beckham is focused on her health and fitness journey.

She said: "I’m very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work.

"That’s just who I am. But I do like to have a drink and I’m not going to be one of these, 'Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine,' types. Whatever. Life’s too short. Let’s have a nice time.’"

