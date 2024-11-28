Mel B Flashes Bum in Sensational Naked Snap as She Reveals 'Me-Time' Self-Care Regime — Amid Mega-Money Spice Girls War
Mel B flaunted her assets in a sizzling Instagram post as a fresh feud erupted between her Spice Girls bandmates.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Mel showed off her backside in a naked snap shared to her Instagram as she discussed her "me time" self-care routine.
Meanwhile, her former bandmate Geri Halliwell was accused of tanking a TV drama series about the group which could have pulled in millions for Mel, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel C.
Mel, 49, quite literally laid her self-care routine bare for her Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 26.
The post featured a snap of a naked Mel in a room glowing with red lights as she grabbed her bum with both hands.
She captioned the post: "Ok you lot I’m gonna let you see into my 'me time.' Self care things I do, coz sooo important to me. Ok soo This was yesterdays protocall."
The pop star went on to explain each image in the carousel, beginning with the photo of her bare backside, which she explained: "pic 1 im starting with infrared absorption for 20 minutes."
Her second image detailed the benefits of "infrared absorption" and was followed by a video of her doing a stretch routine in a red bikini.
She added: "pic 3 then we start to warm the body up with stretching in the infrared sauna for 15 minutes."
Mel was seen sitting cross-legged in a sauna in the same red bikini in the fourth image, before a video captured her glistening in sweat as she left the sauna for "the walk to the ice" bath.
She concluded her post with a message highlighting the importance of her multi-step self-care routine, writing: "I love love love doing my self care, I always need to remind myself how amazing it makes my soul feel inside so I don’t get caught up in daily life and work before I do it again, now of course it isnt always this in depth haha at home my self care routine is very very simple."
While Mel focused on not getting "caught up in daily life and work" a war was brewing between her former bandmates.
Halliwell, 52, has been accused of derailing a TV series and subsequently costing the former Spice Girls members over one million each.
According to an insider, each Spice Girl member was approached about a TV series in which actresses would be cast to play each member.
The source explained: "It would have seen five actresses taking on the roles of Posh, Ginger, Scary, Sporty and Baby.
"The venture would have landed them all pay deals of around £1million for essentially not lifting a finger.
"But as the negotiations ramped up, the others were told Geri had objected."
The source continued: "The plans have basically been thrown out.
"They wanted to have the agreement of all of the band and without Geri it’s hard to make it happen."
