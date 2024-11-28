Mel B Flashes Bum in Sensational Naked Snap as She Reveals 'Me-Time' Self-Care Regime — Amid Mega-Money Spice Girls War

Meanwhile, her former bandmate Geri Halliwell was accused of tanking a TV drama series about the group which could have pulled in millions for Mel, Victoria Beckham , Emma Bunton and Mel C .

RadarOnline.com can reveal Mel showed off her backside in a naked snap shared to her Instagram as she discussed her "me time" self-care routine.

Mel B flaunted her assets in a sizzling Instagram post as a fresh feud erupted between her Spice Girls bandmates.

She captioned the post: "Ok you lot I’m gonna let you see into my 'me time.' Self care things I do, coz sooo important to me. Ok soo This was yesterdays protocall."

The post featured a snap of a naked Mel in a room glowing with red lights as she grabbed her bum with both hands.

Mel , 49, quite literally laid her self-care routine bare for her Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 26.

Mel shared a video of her stretching to 'warm the body up' before a session in the 'infrared sauna'.

The pop star went on to explain each image in the carousel, beginning with the photo of her bare backside, which she explained: "pic 1 im starting with infrared absorption for 20 minutes."

Her second image detailed the benefits of "infrared absorption" and was followed by a video of her doing a stretch routine in a red bikini.

She added: "pic 3 then we start to warm the body up with stretching in the infrared sauna for 15 minutes."

Mel was seen sitting cross-legged in a sauna in the same red bikini in the fourth image, before a video captured her glistening in sweat as she left the sauna for "the walk to the ice" bath.