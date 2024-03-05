Geri Halliwell’s Fresh Fury: Woman at Center of Christian Horner Sexting Scandal is 'Still in Contact' With Him
The young woman at the center of the sexting scandal involving Geri Halliwell’s husband Christian Horner has reportedly maintained contact with the embattled Red Bull F1 boss despite the ongoing controversy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Horner's professional career and marriage to Halliwell recently took a hit after a young woman accused the 50-year-old Red Bull F1 boss of sending her “sexually suggestive” messages.
But despite the allegations, the female Red Bull employee continues to work at Red Bull's headquarters in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.
Horner’s accuser also allegedly requested to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix this past Saturday to support the Red Bull team, according to Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, Horner is allegedly considering legal action against a Formula 1 magazine for revealing the identity of his female colleague-turned-accuser.
His lawyers have reportedly sent legal notices to BusinessF1 Magazine and accused them of publishing defamatory content that violates privacy and data protection rights.
The woman involved in the sexual misconduct allegations has been employed by Red Bull for four years.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the allegations against Horner have stirred controversy within the motorsport team – as well as within his marriage to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.
According to sources, Horner began exhibiting a “superiority complex” within Red Bull last year.
The recent BusinessF1 article suggested instances where Horner allegedly sent text messages to his accuser during Grand Prix weekends and requested her presence in his room.
"There were incidents where Horner sent her text messages during Grand Prix weekends with a request to come to his room," one insider recently spilled.
Although Horner was cleared of wrongdoing in February following an internal investigation, leaked messages between Horner and his accuser appeared to indicate otherwise.
The leaked messages purportedly contained suggestive texts and intimate photographs – which are believed to be the primary evidence in the woman's complaint against Red Bull GmbH.
Meanwhile, additional bombshell reports suggested that there were over 100 text messages and photographs exchanged between the pair.
The young woman, who studied at Edinburgh University and comes from a wealthy background, apparently started working in motorsport during the mid-2000s.
While she initially enjoyed her job at Red Bull, sources close to her claim that Horner's behavior changed over time – something that reportedly left her at a loss of how to handle the sudden relationship shift.
"At first she was flattered but then horrified at the personal implications," another insider spilled.
Horner has since dismissed the bombshell BusinessF1 Magazine article. He refused to comment on the damning matter and cited the recent Red Bull internal investigation that cleared him of any wrongdoing.
"I'm not going to comment on anonymous, speculative messages from an unknown source," Horner responded. "There was a full, lengthy internal process that was completed by an independent KC. And the grievance that was raised was dismissed.”
“End of,” he added. “Move on."