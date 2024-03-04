Christian Horner Texting Scandal: Geri Halliwell Husband's Accuser REVEALED in 19-Page Investigation With Fresh Allegations Against Motorsport Exec

The junior colleague at the center of the Christian Horner sexting scandal was revealed in a new article published Monday.

The woman was identified in a story published by BusinessF1 Magazine on Monday, which claims that Horner, Red Bull's team principal, "developed a superiority complex" last year.

Christian Horner 's accuser has been revealed to be a blonde-haired, blue-eyed university graduate who climbed the ranks in motorsports before working with the embattled Red Bull F1 boss, RadarOnline.com has learned as fresh allegations were published in a 19-page investigation.

Horner, Red Bull's team principal, is claimed to have "developed a superiority complex" last year.

Although the executive, married to Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell , was cleared of wrongdoing last month following an internal investigation at Red Bull, alleged messages between them were subsequently leaked in an anonymous email, which was fired off to 149 F1 figures including journalists.

The complaint made by a female colleague alleged that Horner displayed "inappropriate, controlling behavior," claims he vehemently denied.

"There were incidents where Horner sent her text messages during Grand Prix weekends with a request to come to his room," said one insider.

"I'm not going to comment on anonymous, speculative messages from an unknown source," Horner said in response. "There was a full, lengthy internal process that was completed by an independent KC. And the grievance that was raised was dismissed. End of. Move on."

The accuser, who has since been revealed in the article, studied at Edinburgh University and had a wealthy background, per the BusinessF1 Magazine report.

She enjoyed the job at Red Bull due to the travel and excitement but started having a change of heart.

"At first she was flattered but then horrified at the personal implications," per the report.