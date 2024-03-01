'Meltdown to End All Meltdowns': Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell 'Humiliated' Over Husband Christian Horner's Leaked Messages With Female Employee
Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell flew to the Bahrain Grand Prix to support husband Christian Horner — the Red Bull racing team principal recently cleared of misconduct allegations by an independent investigation — but her landing didn't go as smoothly as planned.
A bombshell report claimed Halliwell is said to have gone "into meltdown" mode upon learning that an email containing flirty WhatsApp messages between her husband and female employee had been leaked.
Halliwell, 51, was allegedly unaware of the email when she departed for Bahrain. As she landed, Horner, 50, was reportedly rushed into a crisis meeting with F1 bosses, including FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
The anonymous email, which was sent to 149 F1 figures including journalists, came a mere 24 hours after the longtime Red Bull racing principal was cleared of "coercive behavior" and inappropriate conduct with a female employee on Wednesday.
According to the Daily Mail, friends warned the email put Horner's marriage to the U.K. pop star "in question for the first time" since the scandal broke.
The 51-year-old has yet to be seen in the paddock since she landed in the Middle East. Halliwell is expected to appear by her husband's side in a display of solidarity, however, the Wanna Be singer's plans may have changed with the leaked email.
"She took off before the email landed. I don't know whether she will be at the race but it will be mayhem if she is," an insider said. "It would be nuts. She may even be flying home."
Horner has insisted he will fight the accusations and was seen on Friday in his Red Bull gear as the team prepares for practice ahead of Saturday's race.
While Horner is putting on a stone cold front, Halliwell's friends claimed the pop star is not handling the latest chapter in the scandal well, revealing she's "having the meltdown to end all meltdowns over the leaks."
Close pals alleged Halliwell is "feeling humiliated" over the WhatsApp messages between her husband of nine years and the female employee, especially after the messages were spread "so widely out there."
Just a day before the anonymous email was sent, friends said Halliwell felt "relieved and elated" that her husband, who she shares 7-year-old son Monty with, was cleared of the accusations.