'Meltdown to End All Meltdowns': Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell 'Humiliated' Over Husband Christian Horner's Leaked Messages With Female Employee

Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell flew to the Bahrain Grand Prix to support husband Christian Horner — the Red Bull racing team principal recently cleared of misconduct allegations by an independent investigation — but her landing didn't go as smoothly as planned.

A bombshell report claimed Halliwell is said to have gone "into meltdown" mode upon learning that an email containing flirty WhatsApp messages between her husband and female employee had been leaked.