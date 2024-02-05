Your tip
Scandal: Spice Girls Geri Halliwell's Husband Accused of Inappropriate Behavior by Female Colleague

Christian Horner is under investigation for inappropriate behavior to a female colleague.

By:

Feb. 5 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell's husband, Christian Horner, has been accused of "acting inappropriately" by a female colleague.

Horner, 50, who has been the principal of the Red Bull Formula 1 racing team since 2005, is now under investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Horner and Halliwell have been married since 2015.

A source within the Red Bull team described the allegations as "incredibly controlling behavior" toward a female colleague, according to the Daily Mail. Evidence to support the allegations remains unknown at this time. Horner "completely" denied the allegations, which he called "nuts."

He is expected to remain employed in his current position with Red Bull Racing while the investigation is underway. Red Bull Austria, which owns the team, released a statement confirming the probe after denying any wrongdoing.

Red Bull racing confirmed the investigation into Horner's alleged inappropriate behavior is underway.

"After becoming aware of recent allegations, the company initiated an independent investigation. This investigation, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialized lawyer," the statement read.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be complete as soon as practicable. It would not be appropriate to make any further comments at this time."

Horner has been the Red Bull racing team principal since 2005.

Legal action was also reportedly taken against Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, which removed their original report on the allegations on the advice of a lawyer. The claims allegedly represent a power struggle within the racing camp.

Horner supporters claim the allegations are part of a smear campaign aimed at ousting the principal following the October 2022 death of racing team founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

A source close to Red Bull racing said the allegations center on 'incredibly controlling behavior' from Horner to a female employee.

The allegations have shaken the F1 community before the new season starts on March 2 in Bahrain. While Red Bull fans eagerly await the unveiling of the team's latest car on February 15, the allegations now jeopardize Horner's position with Red Bull.

Horner has been viewed as a critical component to Red Bull's success, winning multiple championships with stud racers including Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, and six constructors championships under his leadership.

Horner has been at the helm of the Red Bull team since it entered the sport in 2005.

The U.K. pop star and Horner have been married since 2015 and share one child, Montague, 7.

Horner also shares daughter Bluebell, 16, with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. He also has another daughter, Olivia, 10, with ex Beverley Allen.

