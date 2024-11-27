Found: Read Ultra-Rare, Eight-Page Letter John Lennon Wrote to Eric Clapton Pitching Him on New Band in Midst of His Heroin Addiction
The very rare letter that John Lennon wrote to Eric Clapton pitching him a new music project has been revealed before it is set to be auctioned off.
RadarOnline.com can reveal shocking details about the eight-page draft letter from September 1971 that Lennon wrote during one of the most tumultuous times in Clapton’s life.
According to the bombshell letter, Lennon wanted Clapton to join a supergroup in the early 1970s to help “bring back the balls in rock ’n’ roll."
The iconic singer expressed his admiration for Clapton and his music, as he revealed his plans for the project.
In the letter, Lennon proposes to form a “nucleus group” with other musicians — Klaus Voormann, Jim Keltner, Nicky Hopkins, and Phil Spector.
Lennon's letter was written about the same time his solo career was taking off following the release of the song "Imagine."
The former Beatles icon wrote: “You must know by now that Yoko [his then-wife] and I rate your music and yourself very highly. You also know the music we have been making and hope to make.
"Anyway… after missing the Bangla-desh concert we began to feel more and more like going on the road but not the way I used to with the Beatles, night after night of torture.”
The Bangladesh concert was a benefit gig that featured big-name musicians at the time and was organized by fellow Beatle George Harrison.
In Lennon's letter, he explained his idea to go on tour in a new way and toss aside the nightly “torture” he experienced during his time with The Beatles.
In addition, Lennon showed sympathy for the struggles that Clapton was facing at the time.
In the early 1970s, Clapton had stepped away from the spotlight while battling a heroin addiction, as well as the controversy surrounding his romance with Pattie Boyd, Harrison’s then-wife.
Lennon wrote: “Both of us have been [through[ the same kind of sh--/pain that I know you've had, and I know we could help each other in that area, but mainly Eric, I know I can bring out something great, in fact greater in you that has been so far evident in your music, I hope to bring out the same kind of greatness in all of us, which I know will happen if/when we get together.
“I'm not trying to pressure you in any way and would quite understand if you decide against joining us, we would still love and respect you. We’re not asking for your ‘name,’ I’m sure you know this, it's your mind we want!”
Lennon kept the draft letter, and details regarding the final version that was sent are not known at this time.
In the auction, the letter is expected to be priced at around $158,000 (€150,000) on December 5.
International Autograph Auctions Europe SL described the letter as “one of the rarest forms of Lennon’s personal communications available.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.