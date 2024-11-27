Found: Read Ultra-Rare, Eight-Page Letter John Lennon Wrote to Eric Clapton Pitching Him on New Band in Midst of His Heroin Addiction

Lennon's letter was written about the same time his solo career was taking off following the release of the song "Imagine."

The former Beatles icon wrote: “You must know by now that Yoko [his then-wife] and I rate your music and yourself very highly. You also know the music we have been making and hope to make.

"Anyway… after missing the Bangla-desh concert we began to feel more and more like going on the road but not the way I used to with the Beatles, night after night of torture.”

The Bangladesh concert was a benefit gig that featured big-name musicians at the time and was organized by fellow Beatle George Harrison.