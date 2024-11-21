The Brutal Truth Behind John Lennon’s Booze-Fueled 'Lost Weekend' — Sparked by Yoko Ono Ordering Young Assistant to Have Affair With Tormented Beatles Icon

The Beatles star John Lennon "charmed the pants" off a young assistant after partner Yoko Ono banished him from their New York apartment.

In 1973, Ono exiled Lennon from their home in New York and instructed assistant May Pang, then 23, to have an affair with him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the brutal truth behind their 18-month fling is that Pang was a reluctant player in the mind games between Lennon and Ono, and the star later revealed he hated his life at the time.