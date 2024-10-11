Dark Secrets Matriarch Ethel Kennedy Took to Grave: How Bobby Kennedy 'Silenced Marilyn Monroe' — and Accusations She Was 'Cheapskate, Racist and Violent'

According to Kennedy's friend, Jeanne Carmen, the politician's wife knew all about the impact Monroe had on the president and her politician husband, Robert Kennedy.

She said: "To John Kennedy, Marilyn was just another f--k. Bobby was a different story. He was cute and playful. He really cared about Marilyn. I think he was in love with her.

"Even though Jack dropped her, (Monroe) was obsessed with becoming First Lady... She really thought she had a shot at it with Jack, but also with Bobby."