Dark Secrets Matriarch Ethel Kennedy Took to Grave: How Bobby Kennedy 'Silenced Marilyn Monroe' — and Accusations She Was 'Cheapskate, Racist and Violent'
Ethel Kennedy had plenty of skeletons in her closet that she has now taken to the grave.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Kennedy matriarch the public knew was far different from who she was behind-the scenes, including having knowledge of President John F. Kennedy's affair with Marilyn Monroe, who she is said to have "silenced".
According to Kennedy's friend, Jeanne Carmen, the politician's wife knew all about the impact Monroe had on the president and her politician husband, Robert Kennedy.
She said: "To John Kennedy, Marilyn was just another f--k. Bobby was a different story. He was cute and playful. He really cared about Marilyn. I think he was in love with her.
"Even though Jack dropped her, (Monroe) was obsessed with becoming First Lady... She really thought she had a shot at it with Jack, but also with Bobby."
However, Robert Kennedy's "playful" side wasn't on at all times, especially when he learned that Monroe was keeping a diary of all the things he had said to her.
Carmen revealed: "He was furious. He grabbed the diary and threw it against the wall and screamed, 'Get rid of this!'"
The pair's romance fizzled after a month, however, the Hollywood starlet continued to reach out to him, so much so that his wife even spoke to the actress.
A "confused and hurt" Monroe also threatened to hold a conference to release proof of the affairs she had with both Kennedy brothers, a move that had Robert F. Kennedy setting up a face-to-face with the famous actress.
- Revealed: Robert F. Kennedy's Widow Ethel's Sad Final Days, Requires 24-Hour Care
- Twisted Truth About the Kennedy Clan and the List of Women They Have Destroyed Revealed as RFK Jr 'Affair' Scandal Keeps Erupting
- Curse of the Kennedys: Robert Kennedy's Widow Ethel, 96, Hit With Stroke Amid Son's Sexting Scandal: 'She's Surrounded By Family'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Fellow actor Peter Lanford recalled of the meeting: "They argued back and forth for maybe 10 minutes."
A "hysterical" Monroe once again threatened to reveal all which made Kennedy "livid".
Lanford revealed: "In no uncertain terms he told her she would have to leave both Jack and him alone. No telephone calls, no letter, nothing. They didn't want to hear from him anymore."
Ethel Kennedy, despite knowing of her husband's affair, remained by his side for the sake of their 11 children, so much so that she never remarried and remained isolated throughout her older years, mainly due to her unsavory personality and behavior.
According to a source, Ethel was a "foul-mouthed tyrant prone to uncontrollable rage" who also ruled her family with an "iron fist".
She also allegedly made racist remarks to her household staffers.
Kennedy even "beat Bobby Jr. with a hairbrush," according to biographers.
Ethel Kennedy died at the age of 96 on Thursday due to complications related to a stroke she suffered.
President Joe Biden released a statement following Ethel's passing, calling her an "American hero" and "an emblem of resilience and service".
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.