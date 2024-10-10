Ethel Kennedy 'Racked With Torment Over Family Scandals' Before Death Aged 96: 'RFK Jr's Affair Shocker Was Last Straw'

Joe Kennedy III confirmed his grandmother's passing on X, writing: "It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother. Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly."

President Joe Biden also released a statement following Ethel's passing, calling her an "American hero" and "an emblem of resilience and service".