Ethel Kennedy 'Racked With Torment Over Family Scandals' Before Death Aged 96: 'RFK Jr's Affair Shocker Was Last Straw'
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy Sr., died at 96 years old on Thursday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ethel died due to complications related to a stroke she suffered last week in the midst of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s cheating scandal.
Joe Kennedy III confirmed his grandmother's passing on X, writing: "It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother. Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly."
President Joe Biden also released a statement following Ethel's passing, calling her an "American hero" and "an emblem of resilience and service".
A source said: "Ethel unfortunately went at another low point for her family. She’s seen it all down the years, but RFK Jr's affair scandal really was the last straw. Unfortunately, because of her family history, she was never truly able to find peace."
Ethel had a stroke after rumors surfaced that her son had an affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, threatening his current marriage to wife Cheryl Hines.
Kennedy has previously said he and Nuzzi only met in person "once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece".
A source said: "She targeted him pretty hard. Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."
In the wake of RFK Sr.'s death, Ethel founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights, championing causes like gun control and human rights.
The Center she established continues to uphold her values of justice and human rights through various initiatives. Ethel's activism extended to causes like the Special Olympics and environmental conservation, reflecting her deep commitment to bettering the world around her. Her commitment to service inspired generations within her family to pursue paths of activism and public service.
Throughout her life, Ethel's unwavering spirit and dedication to justice earned her admiration from public figures like former President Barack Obama and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.
Her legacy as a fierce fighter for justice and equality continues to be celebrated to this day.
