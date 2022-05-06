Paul McCartney Shows Support For Johnny Depp At Seattle Concert, Plays Alongside Video Featuring Actor

Paul McCartney expressed a show of solidarity with his longtime friend Johnny Depp during a recent concert, because the former Beatle decided to play a video featuring Depp as the embattled actor continues to fight ex-wife Amber Heard in court over claims of defamation.

On Tuesday, during a concert in Seattle as part of his Got Back tour, the 79-year-old legendary singer, songwriter and musician performed his hit “My Valentine” while footage of Depp playing guitar was shown on a gigantic screen behind him.