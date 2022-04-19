Johnny Depp Arrives To Take Stand Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard In $100 Million Defamation Trial

Keeping it all business, Heard wore a black suit jacket and pants with a white top that was tied around her neck. Like Depp, she rocked her hair up and in a ponytail.

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in which she spoke openly about her history of domestic abuse. She never named him in the article, but he filed a $50 million lawsuit anyway.

She countersued him for $100 million, claiming he attempted to derail her career by smearing her name.